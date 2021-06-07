Vance Olivier, a longtime Lafayette Police officer with management experience, will serve as the interim police chief of Broussard.

The Broussard City Council voted unanimously to appoint Olivier as the interim police chief during a special meeting Monday evening. A week earlier, the council and mayor interviewed Olivier and James Rogers Jr., a Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office investigator and the other candidate recommended for the position by a committee of Broussard residents.

"With more than 30 years in law enforcement, Vance’s qualifications are exemplary,” said Broussard Mayor Ray Bourque in a prepared statement. “He has my complete support, and I look forward to working with him, focusing on the future and safety of our great city.”

Olivier will serve in the position until the fall of 2022. That's when voters will elect a police chief to replace Brannon Decou, who served in the position for 20 years before announcing his retirement last month. Decou was elected to serve through 2022 but resigned June 1 after former officers accused him of sexual harassment and workplace retaliation. During the resulting investigation, the city council voted to fire Christopher Galvez, his assistant police chief, for failing to act on sexual harassment complaints.

Olivier plans to begin in his new role next Monday. He will appoint a new assistant police chief in the coming weeks.

Olivier will also be eligible to run in next year's election, which he said he intends to do.

"I am humbled and honored to have been chosen for this position," Olivier said Monday evening. "I look forward to working with my fellow officers, our community leaders and the people of Broussard. And finally, I would like to thank my family and friends for their support during this process."

Olivier has worked for the Lafayette Police Department for about 25 years. During his time there, he has worked as a patrol officer, field training officer, K9 officer, recruiter, watch commander and, most recently, lieutenant of the criminal investigation division. In his current role, he oversaw squads of detectives, the special investigations unit and the crime scene unit. He managed about 60 people on a day-to-day basis and was responsible for budgeting as well as equipment acquisition and allocation. He said during an interview with the council that he has also served as a public information officer in a previous role and is comfortable working with the public and media.

Prior to working at LPD, he spent five years at the Sheriff's Office.

A nine-member committee of Broussard residents recommended Olivier and Rogers for the interim police chief position after reviewing résumés of seven applicants. The committee members included the mayor, three council members and five community members who have worked in law enforcement.

After last week's special meeting to interview the two final candidates, Bourque recommended Olivier to the council.

"I want to thank everyone involved in the selection process, which ran seamlessly and professionally,” Bourque said. “I am grateful to the city and police staff, our city council and those who volunteered their time for the selection committee.”

Olivier said that he applied for the position because it would serve as a challenge at this point in his career and he has the right experience to move the Broussard Police Department forward.

"Sometimes the officers are not heard," Olivier said during a June 1 interview with the council. "Throughout my career, I was probably one of those guys on the bottom and you feel like sometimes you're not heard. I think it's important and imperative upon us to sit down with each officer at some point. I try to do it with my supervisor and see: What are the challenges you're facing on a daily basis? We've got to provide them with all the resources available, the newest technology, to make their job easier. Anything you can do to make their job easier I think is a plus."

