The community's vision for the former university-owned horse farm is taking shape at Moncus Park.
The front half of the park is now filled with gentle hills — including the highest point in Lafayette Parish — along with a four-acre lake, dog park, walking trails and landscaping. The back half of the park is still largely untouched, but its wooded ravines offer a quiet retreat from the Johnston Street traffic.
An elaborate tree house will serve as a centerpiece of the park's first phase, which is expected to be complete and open to the public later this year.
The tree house will be built by Pete Nelson, whose creations were the subject of a reality TV series called "Treehouse Masters" that spanned 11 seasons on Animal Planet.
"'Treehouse Masters' is really known for their crazy, creative designs," said Elizabeth "E.B." Brooks, executive director of Moncus Park. "It's going to be amazing."
Nelson has built more than 350 tree houses across the world.
His projects have ranged from an owl-shaped library to a sky pirate hideout to a futuristic space crab. He even built a triple-decker tree house in Baton Rouge for Todd Graves, the founder of Raising Cane's.
Nelson's team visited Moncus Park in November to survey the space, and Nelson himself came by a few weeks ago on his way to Jazz Fest in New Orleans.
"My crew and I had such a wonderful time visiting Moncus Park," Nelson wrote in an email to The Acadiana Advocate. "Everyone was so welcoming. And I loved seeing the beautiful live oaks!"
The tree house's design, theme and location within the park haven't been revealed yet. If all goes as planned, this would be the first in a series of tree houses at Moncus Park.
"We'll do as many tree houses as we have donors for," Brooks said. "We've talked about kids ones, event ones. We've talked about one with some sort of classroom function. The first one would be focused on play and fun with things like a fireman's pole. We're thinking about locating it in the kids area by the playground."
The plan is to build the first tree house in the fall. Other tree houses would be built during future phases of construction.
Aside from the tree house, most of what's happening during the first phase of construction at Moncus Park isn't glamorous.
"A lot of the infrastructure is what's being done," Brooks said. "Hundreds of trees, thousands of plants, water lines, sewer lines, power, the parking lot. Everything has been put in from the ground up. And that's $1 million that will never see the light of day."
Beyond the dirt work visible from Johnston Street hides 100 acres of green space in the heart of Lafayette that's slowly transforming into a sprawling park.
The front half of the park has been the focus of the first phase of construction. The new terrain feels almost foreign.
"There's no other place in town with contours like this," said Moncus Park Project Manager Kevin Fontenot. "Everything is so flat around here."
At 60 feet above sea level, the park's Prospect Mound is now the highest point in the parish, according to Fontenot. The second-highest point is the interstate overpass at Ambassador Caffery Parkway.
The back half of the park will be developed during later phases. Until then, the grassy patches along the wooded ravines will be open for park visitors looking for a quiet picnic spot.
"It's the jewel of the park," Fontenot said. "You don't even feel like you're in the city."
Moncus Park was born out of a community effort to save the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Equestrian Center from being commercially developed. The 2005 movement to "Save the horse farm" culminated in 2012 when the city-parish council voted to purchase the property from the university.
More than 7,000 people contributed to the park's vision during public workshops in 2013 and 2014. Their ideas evolved into the park's master plan.
Construction started on Moncus Park last year.
"It really took a village," Brooks said. "People are amazed with what we've done in this amount of time. It's something we talk about across the country. We're just finishing the first phase of a community-designed, community-funded park. But there's so much work left to do. There's no room to be all starry-eyed."
Many features in the park's master plan — a carousel, mini-golf, amphitheater, veterans memorial, sculpture garden — will be constructed in the coming years as funding becomes available.
Because Moncus Park is a private nonprofit, the timeline for completion of future phases will depend on the generosity of donors.
"Everything in the park is being built with private donations from the community, not with tax dollars like other parks in Lafayette Parish," Brooks said. "We want to finish the park as soon as possible, so we will build park features out as we raise the money for them. Every dollar counts."
Learn more about Moncus Park or donate by visiting moncuspark.org.