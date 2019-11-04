A Lafayette businessman who is affiliated with multiple locations of Walk-On's and City Bar has publicly apologized for a Facebook post that prompted public outcry for racial implications.
Brandon Hargrave posted a video on Facebook Thursday night that showed African-American children taking handfuls of candy from a bowl while trick-or-treating. Hargrave, who is white, wrote in the original Facebook post that it's "more important the way you act when no one is watching" then went on to call the children derogatory names and "the cancer of this planet."
The original Facebook post was edited about 30 times before it was eventually deleted.
"Turn the volume up," Hargrave wrote on Facebook. "You can even hear these little hoodf***** reading the sign that says 'please take one so everyone gets one' aloud while picking their heads up like thieves on the lookout and taking it all.
"Starts off with simple sh** like candy, then eventually escalates to stealing guns out of (people's) cars, selling drugs, joining 'the system' and eventually being jailed, shot, killed, etc. This mentality is how it all starts. Immaturity?? Nah. Why didn't any of the other kids do this??? It's not a kid thing, it's a culture thing. Same culture that lands their 8x10 on the front of Auntie's airbrushed t-shirt while Auntie cries and claims what a perfect person they were their entire life. Lack of character — the cancer of this planet."
His post prompted public outcry almost immediately.
Andrès M. Landor, a retired Lafayette Police officer and Iraq veteran who is African-American, reached out to Walk-On's to express his concern. Landor said he has witnessed first hand discriminatory practices at City Bar while working nearby, and he's seen numerous Facebook posts by Hargrave that use racially offensive language.
"I was shocked but I wasn't shocked at the same time," Landsor said. "But being that this involved kids and trick-or-treating and Halloween and everything, I was just shocked that he went that hard. He stereotyped a whole race of people by using little catchphrases about the actions of kids."
Although Hargrave initially defended his words through Facebook comments, he eventually issued a public apology Monday morning as the news reached Walk-On's corporate office.
“I want to reach out and sincerely apologize for the inappropriate social media post made on my personal account over the weekend,” Hargrave said in an email to WAFB-TV. “I am regretful for making the post and am deeply sorry for the offense and pain it has caused. This regrettable action is not a reflection of my values or who I am as a person, my role as an active community member, or as a local business owner- anyone who knows my heart will know this. I respect and value all members of my community. I am remorseful for my thoughtless words, and ask for everyone’s forgiveness.”
The corporate office of Walk-On's also issued a statement Monday morning to the Baton Rouge TV station.
"We have been made aware of the social media post made by Brandon Hargrave, the franchise owner of the Covington location, on his personal account and remained shocked by its offensive nature," the statement said. "We do not condone this type of behavior and although Mr. Hargrave’s location is independently owned and operated, we have urged him to make a formal apology. As a franchise system, we pride ourselves on providing a welcoming environment throughout the communities we operate, and are therefore addressing this issue with the utmost attention."
Hargrave signed an area development agreement in 2016 to open 10 locations of Walk-On's Bistreaux & Bar in the Houston metro in the coming years. He also has franchise and ownership interests in a number of businesses, including City Bar, CC's Coffee House, Planet Fitness and Rickey Meche's Donut King.
Landor said he witnessed discriminatory practices at City Bar on multiple occasions.
"It was apparent that they were being instructed by someone because no matter what night and no matter what bouncer was at the club, you got the same thing: 'You can't come in wearing cargo pants.' And then 'What about that guy in cargo pants?' And they'd get security to escort the black man off the property," Landsor said.
Prathap Krishnamoorthy, who is Indian-American, said he didn't notice the issue for years when he would go to City Bar with his group of white friends.
When he went to City Bar with a group of his black friends, however, the experience was completely different.
"We immediately walked up to the bouncer, and before we took our IDs out or anything, he immediately said 'No, your jeans are baggy' and 'You can't come in,'" Krishnamoorthy said. "I said 'Look at my jeans, dude, they're not baggy.' And my friend is younger than me by four years, and you know how the younger guys wear the tight jeans now? That's how his were."
Krishnamoorthy said he later spoke with a friend who worked as a bouncer for the bar that told him there's an "unspoken quota" among City Bar employees for how many minorities, especially African-Americans, are allowed into the bar on any given night.
Landor said the public apologies issued by Hargrave and Walk-On's are a start, but he would like to see more done — especially an apology to the children featured in the video.
"I told Walk-On's that just an apology would not be sufficient," Landor said. "It seems like Walk-On's is trying to distance themselves by saying Brandon isn't affiliated with the Lafayette location and that the franchise owners govern themselves, but I know that's not true. You can't tell me if a Walk-On's owner wants to paint their outside pink and green that Walk-On's has no say in it. You're still governed by the corporation."
Krishnamoorthy said he would like to see Hargrave acknowledge a problem beyond the words written on Facebook.
"For him, he could acknowledge there was a problem at City Bar," Krishnamoorthy said. "This isn't a secret by any means, and that would be his first step in forgiveness. We should be able to forgive him if he's willing to change and if he's grown and understands better now. If he's changed his thoughts and attitudes, that would be OK, but after a post like that on Facebook, it seems like he hasn't changed at all."