Acadiana Christian nonprofit leaders, community development workers and church volunteers gathered at The Bayou Church for two days of idea sharing, brainstorming and educational seminars in the hopes of better serving the community.
The second Christian Community Development of Acadiana workshop was spearheaded by the Bridge Ministry of Acadiana, Hope for Opelousas and New Hope Community Development of Acadiana.
The workshop, held Friday and Saturday, was centered around the philosophy of Christian community development, a faith-based community transformation model grounded in empowerment, listening and immersion in the community being served.
Loren Carriere, executive director of Hope for Opelousas, said CCD focuses on avoiding the pitfalls that have caused some well-meaning Christians and nonprofit organizations to do more harm than good in communities; instead of focusing on relief, the philosophy emphasizes development rooted in partnership and maintaining people’s dignity, he said.
“You don’t want to give someone a fish — you want to teach them how to fish, teach them how to care for the pond and you want to help them get access to a pond to fish in…Take them on that journey and do the journey together,” he said.
Around 100 people from area Christian churches and nonprofits gathered in The Bayou Church on Kaliste Saloom Road over two days to network, share ideas and learn.
Carriere said the hope is that gathering to discuss their shared missions will foster greater unity and lead to the beginnings of a coalition of faith-based development groups that can make a greater impact around Acadiana.
“Being a blessing to Acadiana is truly what we want it to be,” he said.
Keynote speaker Marvin Daniels, executive director of The Hope Center in Kansas City, Missouri, shared how his nonprofit works alongside and empowers residents in Kansas City’s east side through programs for children, a primary care clinic, a planned affordable housing development and a planned major renovation to create a community event center.
While highlighting the good, he also shared candidly about the nonprofit’s challenges.
When he took over in 2014 the nonprofit had lost a leader to a sudden heart attack and members were grieving, community relationships needed to be rebuilt and sudden major building needs in one of their facilities, including burst pipes, an A/C system that stopped working after the copper was stolen and newly discovered asbestos, created financial strain, Daniels said.
He said the stress made him question his mission, but looking at the children they served, he knew the struggle was worth it.
Shavonda Martin, a youth minister with The Harvest Center Church on East Simcoe Street, and Rachael Stonicher, education director for Bridge Ministry of Acadiana, each said they left the workshop with new ideas to bring back to their organizations.
Martin’s church is hoping to launch the Harvest Learning Center, an educational support center that’ll be located on NE Evangeline Thruway near Cafe Coachella, within the next six months. The youth minister said Daniels’ speech gave her a vision for what the center could achieve and a road map for the kind of impact they’d like to make.
Stonicher said while the Bridge Ministry helped host the event, they don’t have all the answers.
She took away new ideas for how to engage whole families in their work, instead of just children, and learned more about concepts related to the children they’re serving, like trauma-informed services and knowledge about ACEs, or adverse childhood experiences.
“I don’t think any one church has the full answer, or any one group in this line of work can have the full answer. When we come together, not only do we get a clearer picture of what this line of work should look like as the hands and feet of Christ, but we can pool resources as well,” Stonicher said.
A social worker of over 20 years, Martin has worked in schools, hospitals and in child protection settings and said she’s seen it all, further driving home the importance of living her faith in the community. The church isn’t four walls, it’s people, she said.
“It’s important to go beyond these four walls to meet people where they are…We love you on the streets, we love you in your homelessness, we love you in your drug addiction, we love you in your poverty, we love you in your mental illness,” Martin said.