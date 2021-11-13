Voters in Lafayette Parish renewed four parishwide property taxes Saturday, including a 1.84-mill tax for the library system that was opposed by some in the Black community who are pushing for a new library in northeast Lafayette.
A public health tax that funds animal control, mosquito control and the public health unit was renewed with changes to add the coroner's office and redirect a portion of the tax to fire protection.
In the city of Lafayette, voters handily renewed property taxes that help fund salaries and benefits for the fire and police departments.
Turnout Saturday was low, with about 13% of registered voters in the parish casting ballots and nearly 15% of registered voters in the city of Lafayette.
The library and public health tax renewals were approved by smaller margins then airport and drainage renewals.
The Lafayette Parish library tax that generates about $4 million a year was approved 59-41%.
It drew opposition in the past month after the library board didn't act on a request by some Black leaders to commit to building a new library in the northeast section of the city of Lafayette south of Interstate 10 and east of Evangeline Thruway. Funding was set aside in 2019 to build the northeast library, but no money was allocated to staff and operate it.
Voters also approved 59-41% a proposal to renew and redirect money from a public health tax that pays for animal control, mosquito control and the public health unit.
The 2.21-mill parishwide public health property tax generates about $4.86 million a year. Saturday's vote will permanently divert .23 mills of the 2.21-mill tax to parish fire protection, leaving revenue generated by the remaining 1.98 mills going to animal control, mosquito control, the public health unit and coroner's office.
In 2018, voters in unincorporated parts of the parish decided against taxing themselves to pay for fire protection, while residents in the city of Lafayette tax themselves to pay for their fire protection.
Parishwide, the vote was 65-35% to renew a 1.71-mill property tax that generates about $3.76 million a year for Lafayette Regional Airport improvements, maintenance and operations.
Voters parishwide also supported 70-30% a 3.58-mill property tax that generates about $7.8 million a year to improve, maintain and operate drainage in the parish.
In the city of Lafayette, voters renewed 75-25% a 3-mill property tax that generates $4.6 million a year for the city police department for salaries and benefits and voted 79% to 21% to renew a 2-mill property tax that generates about $3 million a year for fire department salaries and benefits.