Youngsville could adopt stricter residential building codes in response to a recent homeowner lawsuit against D.R. Horton that alleges the company knowingly constructed houses that couldn't withstand Louisiana's humidity.
Mayor Ken Ritter said an amendment could be introduced during the April Youngsville City Council meeting that would strengthen the city's existing building codes.
"My position with anything Youngsville is that it needs to be synonymous with quality, regardless of the issue at hand," Ritter said. "It gives me no pleasure when I see a homeowner in Youngsville complaining about the quality of their largest investment."
This isn't the first time councilmembers have considered action as a result of complaints about homes constructed by D.R. Horton, which brands itself as "America's builder."
In October 2014, homeowners in Youngsville's Sugar Ridge subdivision complained during a council meeting about water leaks, mold and faulty plumbing in their new homes. One woman alleged city inspectors had approved construction that did not meet the minimum levels of residential construction codes. The council at that time voted to temporarily halt new building permits for D.R. Horton to investigate the matter. Two weeks later, they reinstated permits for the builder after a probe found Sugar Ridge homes met residential construction codes.
Ritter, who was a councilmember in 2014, then questioned whether the city should create its own standards for building inspections.
"At the time, the obvious question is 'How is this passing inspection?' That's been the issue since 2014," Ritter said. "And now, seven years later, nothing related to that has happened. I think we've been rigorous in following our code, but as someone in a position of leadership, it gives me no pleasure to see someone experiencing something a stronger building code could have prevented. I've basically dusted off that conversation, and I have our building inspector and our city attorney researching that question for me."
Ritter said D.R. Horton's attorneys sent him a cease-and-desist letter soon after the moratorium on new building permits was issued. Ritter said the letter warned him of potential legal action if he didn't stop speaking out against the company and its construction in the city. He was unsure if other city leaders received the same notice.
"It didn't phase me," Ritter said. "Ultimately, we learned they were building to the applicable code."
Wilson Viator, the city's former mayor, suggested in 2014 that the residents take a legal route to hold the builders accountable.
At least five lawsuits against D.R. Horton have been filed by Sugar Ridge homeowners in state district courts since that 2014 meeting.
Four were filed lawsuits in the 15th Judicial District in Lafayette Parish from 2014 to 2021. The most recent, which 10 Louisiana attorneys hope will become a class action lawsuit, was filed March 8 in the 19th JDC in East Baton Rouge Parish.
In that case, the attorneys sued D.R. Horton and Bell Mechanical Services on behalf of a Youngsville family and thousands of other homeowners in Louisiana. The attorneys have asked for a judge to rule on whether the case may proceed as a class action lawsuit.
D.R. Horton and subcontractor Bell Mechanical Services allegedly "conspired together to intentionally mislead" Alicia and West Dixon, of Youngsville, and other homebuyers in a "scheme of fraud and racketeering" while installing and repairing HVAC systems in the new homes, the attorneys said.
The lawsuit alleges that the Dixons' home was constructed with improper attic ventilation and an improper air-conditioning system that created a negative pressure environment in the home, which draws warm, moist air inside.
Leslie Gulliken, D.R. Horton's city manager of the west division of Louisiana, allegedly said in a recorded conversation that the building company follows federal building codes that may not be "designed for houses in south Louisiana," the lawsuit says.
"We build to the federal mandate code, and we are regulated by federal law," Gulliken said, according to the lawsuit. "We build in that code and that code was not designed for very humid markets."
The attorneys say thousands of other homeowners across Louisiana the Gulf Coast could be impacted, including those who purchased a D.R. Horton home after 2012 and experienced problems that weren't properly addressed during the home's warranty period.
Lance Beal, who is representing homeowners for three of the lawsuits, said he was encouraged to hear Youngsville leaders are considering adopting stricter building codes.
"It's a good first step in making sure the people of Louisiana and the people of Youngsville are protected," Beal said. "And it ensures that homes bought within the great community of Youngsville are to the standard of Youngsville, which has a high standard as they've demonstrated as one of the fastest growing municipalities in the state."
The city's existing codes largely follow state and federal guidelines.
Ritter said he is not yet sure what building code changes might be considered. At earliest, proposed changes would be introduced during the council's April 14 meeting and be considered for adoption at the May 12 meeting.
In recent years, Youngsville leaders have implemented stricter drainage requirements for developers as a result of widespread flooding in 2016. The lawsuits against D.R. Horton might prompt similar changes to residential building codes.
"Today, I think we're in a position of strength to where we have a lot of residential development," Ritter said. "Are we allowed to have a more stringent building code? And, if so, let's consider doing that."