Archbishop Emeritus Harry J. Flynn, former bishop of the Diocese of Lafayette, died Sunday.
Flynn, who was most recently Archbishop Emeritus of the Archdiocese of St. Paul-Minneapolis in Minnesota, served as bishop of the Diocese of Lafayette from 1989-1994. Bishop Flynn came to Lafayette from the Albany, New York diocese of which he was a native.
Bishop Flynn took over responsibilities as fourth Bishop of Lafayette in May 1989, after the retirement of Bishop Gerard Frey.
In February 1994, Bishop Flynn was appointed Coadjutor Archbishop of St.Paul-Minneapolis in Minnesota and assumed these duties in April 1994. Upon the retirement of Archbishop John Roach, he became the seventh Archbishop of St. Paul-Minneapolis on Sept. 8, 1995. He retired as Archbishop in May 2008.
Bishop Douglas Deshotel of the Diocese of Lafayette said: “I was saddened to learn this morning of the death of Archbishop Harry Flynn after a long illness. He was a tireless and longtime servant of the Church as Priest, Rector of Mount St. Mary Seminary, Bishop and Archbishop. Many in our Diocese of Lafayette were touched by his kindness and charity for those in need. May he now be received into the arms of his Heavenly Father who creates us for Himself. Eternal rest grant unto him.”
Funeral services, which will be held in Minnesota, are pending. Archbishop Harry Flynn was 86.