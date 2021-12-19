Lafayette City Court Judge Michelle Odinet was mentioned during this week’s episode of NBC's Saturday Night Live, the television sketch comedy show.

“A judge in Louisiana took a leave of absence after she was caught on video using the N-word,” said the Black stand-up comedian, Michael Che, during the “Special Christmas Weekend Update” segment of the show. “It’s the kind of story that makes me wonder, ‘Why are me and Keenen (Thompson, another Black actor who works for SNL) the only cast members here?’ You know what I’m saying.”

Odinet was temporarily disqualified by the Louisiana Supreme Court this week after racial slurs were captured on a video at her home. The case attracted national and international attention.

It has been featured on such outlets as CNN, CBS News and NBC. The New York Times, The Washington Post, Huff Post and TMZ covered the story, along with UK’s BBC, The Guardian and the Sun.

The Odinet case has been featured in the Spanish language by US-based network Univision and CNN en Español, too.

This week, Odinet's attorney, Dane Ciolino, confirmed to The Acadiana Advocate that Odinet used the racial slurs in the video filmed in her home. He said she was going to request unpaid leave from the Judiciary Commission while she considered her future actions.

A Louisiana Supreme Courtin order, dated Dec. 16, said Odinet requested the temporary disqualification, which the state's Judiciary Commission supported. She will not be paid during her suspension. The Judiciary Commission received more than 100 complaints, the order stated.

A host of elected officials, including Gov. John Bel Edwards and U.S. State Rep. Troy Carter of New Orleans, have called on Odinet to resign.

Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory said on Wednesday he was “disgusted and appalled by the recent reports involving a local judge. This type of language is hurtful, divisive, and unacceptable. The fairness and objectivity of our courts are the foundation of our legal system. It is my hope that the judge will do what is best to help the community heal and move forward.”