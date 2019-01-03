Drag Queen Story Time is apparently clear to occur at the Lafayette Public Library, albeit not in the way organizers and the library administration originally envisioned.

+3 Lafayette in front lines of culture war as uproar continues over Drag Queen Story Time The rift among the factions on either side the Drag Queen Story Time controversy was laid bare this week, and it looks irreconcilable.

Anyone can now reserve a library meeting space for any constitutionally protected purpose under an agreement struck Thursday between lawyers for the American Civil Liberties Union of Louisiana and the city-parish government. The event, in which men dressed as women are to read books to young children, was initially scheduled for Oct. 5, 2018, as a library-sponsored activity.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The event was indefinitely postponed because of security concerns, and library officials subsequently required those reserving public rooms to state in writing they would not use the space for anything related to Drag Queen Story Time. Officials took that step in the course of a federal lawsuit aimed at preventing the library from sanctioning the event, but the ACLU moved to intervene, calling it “targeted, viewpoint-based discrimination.”

Can't see video below? Click here.

The motion to intervene was denied Thursday, but the ACLU and city-parish hammered out their agreement out of public view.

“Our attorneys explained that, effectively, we can come to the library right now and book a room,” said Matthew Humphrey, who was represented by the ACLU in a motion to intervene in a lawsuit that seeks to prevent the library from sanctioning the event.

ACLU intervenes in Drag Queen Story Time flap, claims new library protocol is discriminatory A federal lawsuit filed by opponents led the Lafayette Public Library to cancel a “Drag Queen Story Time” event, but it now faces a legal cha…

“It’s going to happen at the public library regardless after today, but we would love it if we could get the library to sponsor or endorse this type of event again,” Humphrey said.

Lafayette library board president resigns amid controversy over drag queen event The Lafayette library board president submitted his resignation Monday as controversy continued over plans for male college students to read s…

Citing security concerns, community college withdraws as host for Drag Queen Story Time event The Lafayette Public Library on Thursday was forced to postpone the controversial "Drag Queen Story Time" event after South Louisiana Communit…