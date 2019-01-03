ACA.libraryboard3.091818
Concerned citizen Ali Roberts speaks during the Library of Control Board meeting for the Drag Queen Story Time Monday, Sept. 17, 2018 at the Lafayette Public Library in Lafayette, La.

 Advocate Photo by Brad Kemp

Drag Queen Story Time is apparently clear to occur at the Lafayette Public Library, albeit not in the way organizers and the library administration originally envisioned.

Anyone can now reserve a library meeting space for any constitutionally protected purpose under an agreement struck Thursday between lawyers for the American Civil Liberties Union of Louisiana and the city-parish government. The event, in which men dressed as women are to read books to young children, was initially scheduled for Oct. 5, 2018, as a library-sponsored activity.

The event was indefinitely postponed because of security concerns, and library officials subsequently required those reserving public rooms to state in writing they would not use the space for anything related to Drag Queen Story Time. Officials took that step in the course of a federal lawsuit aimed at preventing the library from sanctioning the event, but the ACLU moved to intervene, calling it “targeted, viewpoint-based discrimination.”

The motion to intervene was denied Thursday, but the ACLU and city-parish hammered out their agreement out of public view.

“Our attorneys explained that, effectively, we can come to the library right now and book a room,” said Matthew Humphrey, who was represented by the ACLU in a motion to intervene in a lawsuit that seeks to prevent the library from sanctioning the event.

“It’s going to happen at the public library regardless after today, but we would love it if we could get the library to sponsor or endorse this type of event again,” Humphrey said.

