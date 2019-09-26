The National Collegiate Boxing Association announced Wednesday that Lafayette has been chosen to host the 2020 NCBA Collegiate Boxing Championships.
The three-day tournament will be April 2- 4 and is expected to bring close to 200 college boxers, coaches, officials and doctors to Lafayette, according to a news release from the Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission.
"We are very excited to choose Lafayette as our championship destination for 2020," said Eric Buller, NCBA president. "We have been very pleased with the great support received thus far and look forward to enjoying continued Cajun hospitality in the Happiest City in America."
The tournament will also honor the passing of professional trainer and Ragin Cajun Boxing Club coach and founder Beau Williford. Williford formed the Ragin’ Cajun Boxing Club in 1982 and is credited with impacting the lives of youth boxers across the Acadiana area for more than three decades.
Williford died in July at the age of 69 following a brief battle with lung cancer.
The event headquarters will be at the DoubleTree by Hilton Lafayette and championship bouts will be in the hotel's Grand Ballroom.
"This announcement continues our recent string of big-time boxing events in our area, including the 2017 National Golden Gloves, Sugar Bert Boxing National Qualifier with the option for National Championship, and WBC Title Bout," Lafayette Travel President Ben Berthelot said. "I’m especially pleased to see the NCBA will be honoring Beau Wiliford and his great legacy. I know Beau would be proud.”
The 2019 NCBA Collegiate National Championships was April 4-6 in Reno, Nevada.