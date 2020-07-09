Lafayette Parish Mayor-President Josh Guillory and the Lafayette Police Department have spoken out against a satirical event calling for “antifa” to take over the River Ranch development on Saturday.

The event, “ANTIFA Takes River Ranch,” was created by the satirical Facebook page “cajUUUn Memes” and called on “card-carrying ANTIFA members” to gather at Ruffino’s on the River at 4:20 p.m. Saturday to “begin our complete takeover of the elite neighborhood known as River Ranch.”

Joking language on the event page said attendees should “wear their uniforms,” though “Arms optional. Legs encouraged.” Event founder John Merrifield, who started the “cajUUUn Memes” page, said he was inspired to create the satirical event after seeing similar stunts in other towns. Merrifield is a Lafayette native who now lives in New York working as an entertainer and comedian.

In early July, a hoax Facebook event calling for a gathering at Gettysburg to host a “peaceful flag burning to resist police” inspired several right-wing militias and similar groups to travel to Gettysburg to combat the antifa crowd, which did not materialize, The Washington Post reported.

Misinformation about antifa protesters traveling the country has been rampant and Merrifield said he wanted to poke fun at the concept while showing how “silly” it is for people to buy into the conspiracies.

“I wanted to start a conversation, but I also wanted to show how gullible people are,” he said.

Guillory released a statement Tuesday saying Lafayette has a zero-tolerance policy for threats to life and property and referred to antifa as a “hate group.”

“Promoting a riot or disorderly conduct, whether joking or a hoax, is irresponsible and reckless,” he said.

Merrifield said his fake event does not threaten violence and instead he’s received violent threats, including people saying he should be shot in the head and others saying they’d like to run over protesters in their vehicles.

Antifa, shorthand for anti-fascism or anti-fascist, is defined by Oxford Dictionary as “a political protest movement comprising autonomous groups affiliated by their militant opposition to fascism and other forms of extreme right-wing ideology.”

Antifa does not have a centralized organization structure, which is why Merrifield said he specifically referenced uniforms and membership cards in his Facebook event.

The movement does not always entail violence, but violent interactions between antifa-associated groups or individuals and right-wing groups have grabbed attention in recent years, especially following the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017 when white nationalists and counter protesters, including some antifa supporters, clashed, according to ABC News.

The ideological movement has captured attention in recent months as anti-racist protesters and others have taken to the streets to protest police brutality and racism following the May 25 killing of George Floyd, a Black man who died after a White Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes.

Merrifield said he believes there’s a boogeyman feeling associated with antifa that’s been stoked by right-wing media and politicians, including President Donald Trump, to explain discord, violence and ideological clashes at protests, rather than analyzing the roles of all parties involved, including law enforcement.

“I think it has to do with people wanting something to point the blame at. They want to point the blame at an organization like ‘antifa,’ and say that’s where all the scary is coming from. That’s just not reality. It’s not that simple,” Merrifield said.

The Lafayette Police Department issued a statement Wednesday and said there’s “no credible evidence that suggests that this event will take place,” but the department and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office are prepared with a contingency plan should there be threats to residents or property in association with the event.

Sgt. Wayne Griffin, spokesman for the Lafayette Police Department, said in the release residents opposed to the event should allow law enforcement to address the event accordingly, rather than taking matters into their own hands.