Ten years ago, Kelsey Sanders was struggling with PTSD after an abusive relationship and fighting to pull up nearly failing grades at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Today, she’s an MBA graduate, local business owner and vocal advocate for survivors of domestic violence.
The abuse began her sophomore year of high school.
The first sign of trouble was when a star football player singled Sanders out for a hello in front of her boyfriend. He wrapped his arm around her shoulder tightly and brought his hand around to her neck. Later, he pressed her against a locker and told her he never wanted her to speak to the other boy again; hours later he profusely and repeatedly apologized, she said.
The abuse continued for a year and a half.
“There were so many things I experienced when I just wanted to be a kid,” Sanders said.
He isolated her from friends, often acted possessive and jealous, even telling her not to talk to coworkers at the fast food restaurant where both worked, and was physically abusive. At one point, he threatened suicide when he thought she might end things. Another time, driving together on an isolated road at night, he threatened to kill them both, Sanders said.
“He said, ‘If you think you’re going to leave me, I’ll kill us right now,” Sanders recalled.
“I literally stared death in the face.”
The relationship ended when her boyfriend, a year older, graduated high school. Sanders said she took all the memories and feelings tied up in the abuse – the pain, fear, stress, anxiety – and shoved everything into a box in the farthest reaches of her mind. She never told anyone the truth of what happened.
Using her voice
That box started to crack open after she enrolled at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
Always a good student, Sanders was struggling in her courses, which stoked anxiety and stress tied to her past abusive relationship and triggered PTSD symptoms. She was placed on academic probation and at one point was suicidal, she said.
Even struggling, Sanders always had a leadership spark. She helped found the Black Women Leadership Association at UL Lafayette, through which she first encountered the work of Faith House of Acadiana and met her mentor Tonya Bolden-Ball, now Ochsner Health’s Regional Director of Diversity and Inclusion.
In 2014, after a joint event with Faith House and BWLA, Sanders confided in Bolden-Ball about her experiences with domestic violence. Bolden-Ball said she was taken aback that Sanders had kept so much bottled inside; she encouraged her mentee to share her story to help empower herself and others.
Weeks later, Sanders told her survival story for the first time, igniting a passion for domestic violence advocacy. She has since served as a board member for Faith House, recently completing a term as board president, and co-founded their survivor-led group, VOICES of Acadiana.
“She’s using [her story] to really change the way survivors look at themselves and the way the world looks at them. Oftentimes people think domestic abuse survivors are supposed to look a certain way, speak a certain way, act a certain way – and no, that’s a stereotype. She is a survivor that’s changing the landscape of advocacy,” Bolden-Ball said.
A business opportunity presents itself
Sanders was charting a course for her professional life at the same time she was developing her voice as a survivor.
She worked for several years in operations at Sprint while discerning how she wanted to use her exercise science degree. In 2018, she enrolled in UL Lafayette’s MBA program to give herself more options and as fate would have it, halfway through the program a business idea presented itself.
Sanders had entered a pageant and was preparing all fresh, paleo meals that she then posted to social media. Each time she posted, more and more people asked if they could buy the meals. In March 2020 she decided to sell her food for the first time, just as the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
But instead of deterring her, the pandemic created a window of opportunity. Eating out declined heavily, but customers were still looking for healthy, convenient meal options. Soon Sanders went from preparing 100 meals a month to 100 meals a week, she said.
The 30-year-old has long been health conscious.
Her senior year of high school her father passed away after suffering cardiac arrest tied to high blood pressure and diabetes because he didn’t take care of himself after his diagnoses. Sanders said she saw her meal preparation business as an opportunity to educate about healthy eating and nourish others with her food.
In fall 2020, when her position at Sprint was eliminated after a corporate merger, Sanders decided to take Eat Fuel Fleurish full time.
“If stepping out on faith was a person, you’d be looking at Kelsey,” Bolden-Ball said.
Savoring the opportunities
Since going full time Sanders has broadened Eat Fuel Fleurish’s offerings to include catering, standalone lunches and private meals, and she continues to produce content across social media platforms to build her following and client base.
Her advocacy work and business success have garnered her community attention, including earning Sanders a spot on The Daily Advertiser and The705’s 20 under 40 list in 2020, a Times of Acadiana “Best Of” award in 2021 and a place in Leadership Lafayette XXXV.
After having her accomplishments diminished while in her abusive relationship, Sanders said she’s learning to savor the opportunities before her and celebrate.
Bolden-Ball said witnessing Sanders’s growth makes her emotional.
She described Sanders as a leader who is generous, encouraging to those around her, loyal, strong and who quietly builds connections and works whatever room she’s in to make things happen for herself and others.
“Continue to look out for Kelsey because she continues to blaze trails. Kelsey is using her voice not only to establish herself and achieve her dreams, but she’s using it to change the area around her and to change the landscape,” Bolden-Ball said.
The 30-year-old said she’s hopeful her personal growth inspires others.
“Your history, your past doesn’t define who you are. For the longest I struggled with that. I would walk into a room and just be quiet, I wouldn’t introduce myself because that was something I was used to…Don’t let your history define you. If you want to go to school, go back to school, start a business – whatever dream you have, it’s attainable as long as you put your best foot forward,” Sanders said.