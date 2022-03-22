Wearing freshly pressed uniforms covered in badges, Eagles Scouts and their families gathered Sunday at City Club to be recognized for their achievements.
This year's ceremony was remarkable for a couple of reasons: It was the first one in two years because of the pandemic, so there were a whopping 88 Eagle Scouts being recognized. Also, for the first time in 100 years, a girl was among the ranks.
Eagle Scout is the highest rank one can achieve in scouting, said Billy McCarthy, the Evangeline Area Council commissioner. He is also a Scoutmaster and an Eagle Scout himself since 1973.
Since 1912, McCarthy said, only 8% of Scouts have reached Eagle Scout rank.
The importance of the annual banquet is to recognize the Eagle Scouts for the time and dedication it took to achieve the ranking.
McCarthy said the pandemic delayed recognition for many of the Eagle Scouts, and altered the Scouting experience for everyone.
At times, he said, troops were forced to shift to all virtual meetings, then masked, distanced gatherings. To maintain progress on badges, McCarthy, a Realtor, even allowed Scouts to sit at his open houses and work on their projects, he said. Camping continued, but Scouts were limited to one person per tent.
In 2019, the Boy Scouts program began allowing girls to join and was renamed Scouts BSA.
Sixteen-year-old Allison Aucoin earned Eagle Scout rank in 2021, becoming the first girl in the Evangeline Council to do so.
Allison joined Scouts BSA in 2019 after the program opened to girls. The teenager said she had yearned to join since she was 5 years old and attended family adventures with her older brother’s Cub Scouts troop, admiring the canoeing, archery and wood-burning crafts. After joining Troop 247, an all girls troop, Aucoin hit the ground running to make up for lost time.
“I’m very proud of her, knowing what she overcame to get there with the COVID year and the challenges of starting from scratch as a founding troop,” McCarthy said.
A significant element of achieving the Eagle Scout rank is a Scout’s service project. For hers, Allison constructed a paved walkway at Episcopal School of Acadiana. The open area would often flood and become a mud pit during storms, inconveniencing teachers and creating a hazard for students crossing campus.
Eagle Scout rank also requires many hours of community service and achieving 21 required merit badges.
Scouts benefit the community, McCarthy said, by getting involved in service projects, often faith-based and often helping groups such as the elderly and veterans.
"Each rank has some kind of service tied to it," McCarthy said, "whether it's working in St. Joseph's Diner, food drives, care packages to our veterans."
Ethan Blanco said Scouting has made him a more well-rounded person, as well as a better asset to the community.
"[Eagle Scouts] gives you a lot of life skills: time management, learning to work with others, especially those of different backgrounds or belief systems and survival skills," said the 19-year-old who was among those being recognized Sunday.
Ethan has been involved in cleaning public landmarks and monuments, picking up trash along roadways and neighborhoods and planting trees. But camping is his favorite activity, especially when they get to camp at Avondale Scout Reservation in Mississippi.
"I am very proud, very proud," said Glenn Blanco, Ethan's father.
Glenn Blanco said his son got involved with the Cub Scouts in first grade after bringing home a form from school. He's been active for the past 13 years.
Recruiting young Scouts, which typically takes place at elementary schools, has taken a big hit during the pandemic and is still being affected, McCarthy said.
"We recruit a lot in schools and for a while we weren't allowed to go in, campuses were on lockdown," McCarthy said. "We've come up with some out-the-box ways to recruit," mainly through social media.
The reemergence of public festivals has allowed them other opportunities to recruit.
"We're coming up on our 100-year anniversary in 2024 for this council, we'd like to have our numbers back up," McCarthy said.
Staff writer Katie Gagliano contributed to this report.