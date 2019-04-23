When the local economy is doing well, Lafayette police and other city-parish employees will receive an automatic pay raise.
The City-Parish Council adopted an ordinance Tuesday triggering automatic 2% pay hikes for its police and fire employees if, at the end of a fiscal year, the city's revenues — sales taxes, property taxes and in lieu of taxes from Lafayette Utilities System — equal or exceed 2% of the amount collected the previous fiscal year.
If the city's tax collections hold steady or drop, pay raises will not be automatic, although the council can still give raises.
"This enables the city to prioritize our pay in those years when revenue is up," Police Chief Toby Aguillard said. "When revenue is down, we would not be expecting a raise that year."
The Police Association of Lafayette, which represents about 265 of 280 Lafayette police officers, supported the ordinance, Vice President David Stanley said. The raises may help retain Lafayette police officers, who are highly recruited by other law enforcement agencies such as State Police and other municipalities, especially in Texas, where one city offers a starting salary of $75,000 a year and has been hiring Lafayette's trained officers, he said.
Lafayette Parish Sheriff Mark Garber, whose deputies are not part of LCG and would not receive the automatic pay raise, said he supports the ordinance. Voters defeated in 2018 a tax measure Garber proposed that would have supported his deputies and other law enforcement officers in the parish.
The council adopted a second ordinance Tuesday that will provide a conditional 2% pay raise to other Lafayette Consolidated Government employees if revenues exceed the prior year's revenue by 2%.
The vote on the police and fire automatic pay raise was unanimous. The vote on the automatic pay raise for other government employees was approved on a split vote.