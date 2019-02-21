Lafayette Consolidated Government’s legal team is requesting federal and state opinions on whether a loan to an aide of Mayor-President Joel Robideaux was improper.
In an email Wednesday to City-Parish Council members, Robideaux advised he released to the news media the findings of a report from Assistant City-Parish Attorney Stephen Oats into whether a loan to Robideaux senior aide Marcus Bruno violated federal conflict of interest rules.
Robideaux wrote that the city’s legal department asked the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to review the city’s file on Bruno and provide LCG with a report of their own, including whether corrective action is needed.
The mayor-president further wrote that he asked the city’s legal team to request an advisory opinion from the Louisiana Board of Ethics on whether Bruno’s activities violated the state ethics laws.
“These two efforts go beyond what was alleged, but will more fully vet the issue and should serve to bring much needed resolution,” he concluded.
The Acadiana Advocate broke the story Feb. 9 that Bruno borrowed $35,000 from the Lafayette Neighborhoods’ Economic Development Corporation in October 2016 for LA Consultants, a company Bruno owns.
According to Oats’ report and attachments, the loan was used to pay the salary of Bruno’s wife, Traci.
Three months after Bruno received the loan and based on a request by the Robideaux administration, the City-Parish Council agreed to give the LNEDC $150,000 in federal grant money to loan to small businesses. It was the first time in 16 years the group was allotted money by the city-parish government.