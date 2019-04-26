A 25-year-old Eunice man is accused of stealing crawfish from the back of a farmer’s truck in Evangeline Parish.
Kenneth J. Douget Jr. was arrested for the alleged theft by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents along with Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies.
On April 22, 2019, an LDWF agent received a complaint from a crawfish farmer that an unknown suspect stole 16 sacks of crawfish out of the back of his truck in the Mamou area.
Agents then received a call from a local crawfish dealer that the suspect was at his plant attempting to sell 16 sacks of crawfish.
An LDWF agent along with the EPSO responded to the crawfish dealer and made contact with the suspect. During the interview, Douget Jr. admitted to stealing the 16 sacks of crawfish valued at $1,071.
Agents seized the 16 sacks of crawfish and returned them to the crawfish farmer.