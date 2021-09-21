The North Lafayette Redevelopment Authority may be receiving $250,000 in city funds even though its board hasn't met since 2016.
Mayor-President Josh Guillory, late Monday afternoon, restored Authority funding in the 2021-22 budget, taking it from citywide traffic calming, which was left with $200,000.
Since the "line-item veto" is part of a budget approved via a joint ordinance of the City and Parish Councils, it would take four out of five on both councils to override, which isn't likely. So the Authority probably will be allocated the $250,000 in the fiscal year that begins Nov. 1.
Guillory overrides councils, reinstates $22 million in COVID relief funds for drainage, downtown projects
A similar thing happened with Guillory's proposed American Rescue Plan budget. After the two councils zeroed out all funding attached to Guillory's proposed projects, he "vetoed" part of that budget, restoring $22 million to seven city projects, all in downtown Lafayette except one, which was citywide drainage. The councils failed to override the veto, leaving the city with only half the funds the federal government allocated for COVID-19 relief to spend elsewhere.
Guillory's proposed budget posted online at lafayettela.gov did not include money for the North Lafayette Redevelopment Authority. It was added during the budget review process.
But shortly before the councils on Sept. 9 adopted the 2021-22 budget, the City Council removed the $250,000 from the NLRA, with City Council Chairwoman Liz Hebert saying it may be restored mid-year if the board had enough members appointed to obtain a quorum and if questions about its boundaries are cleared up.
The NLRA was created by state legislation in 2008, governed by a seven-person board. The last time the board met was August 2016. It failed to get a quorum in September 2016. Some board members resigned; others' five-year terms expired.
The Authority board remained dormant for five years even though $350,000 was placed in the 2015-16 city-parish budget. The adopted budget shows at the request of former City-Parish Councilman Kenneth Boudreaux, the council added $100,000 for operation and maintenance in reserve every year for three years because the NLRA was "the lead agency to address adjudicated properties in the northern portion of the city of Lafayette." The funding would depend on matches from the state "as necessary," the budget general amendment states.
Then City-Parish Councilman Andy Naquin, who now is on the City Council, also added an amendment to the 2015-16 budget for $50,000 in capital reserves for the NLRA. The money would come from the Council Office by reducing fiscal year 2014-14 existing capital projects.
Authority board Chairwoman Shytishia "Sam" Flugence, with an assist from Lafayette's Chief of Minority Affairs Carlos Harvin, was unsuccessful twice in May in convening board meetings due to a lack of a quorum. That was about a month after state Rep. Vincent Pierre, D-Lafayette, pre-filed a bill to expand the Authority boundaries to include the entire parish and to reassign the mayor-president's lone appointment to the mayor of Carencro. Pierre's legislation did not advance.
The boundaries of the NLRA include all areas within state House District 44 and City-Parish Council districts 3 and 4 as drawn Aug. 1, 2014, according to Louisiana Revised Statute 33:4720.171. The City-Parish Council was abolished as of Jan. 1, 2019, due to a Home Rule Charter amendment. The legislation has not been updated to reflect that change.
Board members are appointed to five-year terms. Based on records with the City Council Clerk's Office, five board members' terms have expired, leaving only Flugence and Ivan Ledet. Appointed by Guillory effective Oct. 1, 2020, Ledet's term expires in 2025.
Flugence was appointed by Kenneth Boudreaux, who represented District 4. Her term began Oct. 1, 2016, and expires Sept. 30.
Since the City-Parish Council no longer exists and the legislation creating the NLRA has not been amended to reflect the new City Council districts, there are questions whether the City Councilmen who represent the same general geographic areas may appoint replacements.
The City and Parish Councils in May 2020 adopted an ordinance reorganizing the Authority based on changes to the Home Rule Charter, allotting one appointment each to City Council District 1 and 5 council members, Pat Lewis and Glenn Lazard respectively. Whether that change is sufficient to allow the City Council members to appoint NLRA board members without also amending the state legislation is unclear.
Lazard, who represents the equivalent of City-Parish Council District 4, said Saturday he does not plan to re-appoint Flugence or a new Authority board member.
But apparently Flugence and Harvin, who is not on the NLRA board, are pushing ahead.
Rickey Hardy, who was appointed to the Authority board by former state Sen. Elbert Guillory for a term that ran Oct. 1, 2015, through Sept. 30, 2020, said Monday evening he was contacted by the two who advised him he is still a board member.
Hardy said Flugence and Harvin cited legislation which states, "A member shall hold office until his successor has been appointed and qualified."
The statute further states, "If the appointing authority responsible for the appointment of a member fails to fill a vacancy within 30 days, the remaining members of the board shall appoint an interim successor to serve until the position is filled by the appointing authority."
State Sen. Gerald Boudreaux, D-Lafayette, who replaced Elbert Guillory, said he will not fill the two appointments he has to the Authority board.
Hardy said he plans to participate in meetings, "for how long, I don't know. It depends on the direction the board is going."
So even though some Authority board members' terms expired more than a year ago, if they have not been replaced they apparently are considered to still be on the board, which would give Flugence the quorum she would need to proceed if at least four attend. With a quorum, the Authority board could appoint interim board members to fill vacant seats if it chose to do so, according to state legislation.
According to the City Council Clerk's Office, the latest board members and their terms include:
- Flugence, Oct. 1, 2016-Sept. 30, 2021, appointment by City Council District 5.
- Ledet, Oct. 1, 2020-Sept. 30, 2025, appointment by mayor-president.
- Hardy, Oct. 1, 2015-Sept. 30, 2020, appointment by Senate District 24.
- Brent Celestine, Sept. 30, 2014-Sept. 30, 2019, appointment by House District 96.
- Lloyd Rochon, Feb. 2, 2016-Sept. 30, 2018, appointment by City Council District 1.
- Valex Amos, Nov. 2, 2015-Sept. 30, 2017, appointment by House District 44.
- Chris Williams, Sept. 30, 2014-Sept. 30, 2016, appointment by Senate District 24.