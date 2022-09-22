The Lafayette Foundation Clinic, Inc. hosted a monkeypox vaccine event Tuesday as part of a continued outreach effort by the Louisiana Health Department after expanding eligibility requirements.
The event from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. accepted walk-ins and scheduled appointments for the monkeypox vaccine. They had about 10 scheduled appointments including New Iberia resident Jason Darby, 39, who came in after his morning shift at Walgreens as a shift manager.
"With everything going on right now and I work with the public, I feel that protection is priority and I want to stay protected," Darby said.
He heard about the event from his brother who sees the doctor at the clinic, Jason Landry, 43, and called to schedule his first monkeypox vaccine. He said he trusts Dr. Landry and wanted to be safe, which is why he came from New Iberia to the clinic.
The roll out for monkeypox vaccines started weeks ago and now people are coming in for their boosters, according to co-clinic director Bart Bryant, 40. They received a mix of people getting the vaccine in the past few weeks.
The health department has expanded the requirements and added people who are considered at risk.
“If you read the guidelines and you feel like you meet those criteria, we're definitely here to give you the vaccine,” co-clinic director Latisha Narcisse said. “It's not only for what it was first put out for. Now it's opened up to multiple demographics.”
In collaboration with the health department, the clinic offers vaccines during their regular hours. The state partnered with them because they are a sexual health and wellness clinic. They recently did an event at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and plan to return in three weeks, according to Bryant.
“They’ve been awesome,” Bryant said. “They’ve gone above and beyond anytime we need anything and they’ve given us extra doses.”
The vaccine is injected under the skin unlike a traditional vaccine, according to Dr. Landry. He said they have not had any bad reactions to the vaccine. They have seen massage therapists come to get the vaccine but not as many healthcare workers.
“We don't turn anyone away,” Landry said.
The health department has these monkeypox vaccine events planned in the Acadiana area:
Lafayette
- St. Anthony's Catholic Church at 615 Edison Street, Sept. 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Progressive Community Outreach Center at 125 Gallian Street, Sept. 25 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Bolt Downtown at 222 Rue Jefferson, Sept. 28 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Parc International during the Latin Music Festival, Oct. 1 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
New Iberia
- St. Edward's Catholic Church at 175 Ambassador LeMelle Drive, Oct. 5 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.