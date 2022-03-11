Eli Langley woke up one morning in a state of euphoria after he had the most mystic of the dreams at his childhood house in Elton, a rural plot of land west of Lafayette.
In the dream, he was telling stories in a language that was not English, his native tongue. He was standing by a white door split into two sides, each per every half of his self. One represented Hebrew, the language of his Jewish mom. The other represented Koasati, the ancestral language from his Coushatta dad.
That midsummer night’s dream of 2016, as Langley calls it, changed him forever. That night, as he was narrating to an unknown audience in Koasati, a language spoken by barely 200 other people around the world, Eli Langley decided to learn to reconnect with the tribe he belonged to.
“When I walked downstairs to tell my dad about the dream, he looked at me and told me he knew it was going to happen sooner or later,” Langley said, sitting in the same house where the dream occurred. “He told me that it was the result of the immersion experience I was having.”
Langley learned Koasati when he was 18, becoming one of its youngest speakers, and in 2016, he became the first member of the Coushatta Tribe to be admitted to Harvard.
Now 23 and a Harvard graduate, Langley spends his time between New Orleans and Elton.
“They tell you that when you dream in a language that you are studying, it means you are becoming more fluent with it,” he said. “But that moment I had, man, well, that was something more than a simple dream. It was empirical.”
More than a decade of linguistic programs promoted by the tribe have increased awareness of the language and helped create the first dictionary in its history.
However, Koasati is still endangered, like many other Native American languages. And Eli feels the responsibility to keep alive the ancestral tongue of his grandparents for generations of Coushatta to come.
‘Their language was dying’
The Koasati language has it origins in Muskogean, sometimes called Seminole, which originated in the southeastern United States.
Historic records show that the Spanish explorer Hernando de Soto found a Coushatta community on a Tennessee River island in 1540. The tribe migrated south in a series of relocations to escape European encroachment, and a group of Coushatta people settled in southwest Louisiana in 1880.
Linguist Geoffrey Kimball estimated in the early 1990s the number of Koasati speakers at nearly 400 people, approximately 350 of them in Louisiana. But according to the U.S. Census, only 370 people spoke the language in 2015, including a small group living near Livingston, Texas. Today most tribal members younger than 30 speak English as their first language, Which has tribal members concerned.
People in Elton believe that much of the credit for keeping the language alive should go to Eli’s mother, Linda, who is not Coushatta. An Ashkenazi Jewish researcher from Boston who discovered rural Louisiana by accident in the late 1980s, she moved to Elton for what she thought would be a few weeks of research. She met Bertney Langley, a prominent figure in the Coushatta tribe. The two fell in love. More than 30 years later, they are still together.
“When I got here the first time, I noticed the elders in the tribe always spoke Koasati when they were together. The kids listened to them, they understood what they were saying, but responded in English,” said Langley, a retired professor in anthropology at McNeese State University, and former member of the Coushatta Tribal Historic Preservation Offices.
“If you see this, it means that the language is at the brink of a dangerous slope because the following generations wouldn't be able to speak it to the children.” She told the elders that the situation was dire, and they needed to do something. “Their language was dying, and I made it clear.”
At first, only a few listened.
But in 2005, the Langley family convinced most of the tribal members in Louisiana and Texas to apply for a grant from the National Science Foundation through the University of Arizona. The money would be used for a targeted program to help preserve the native language.
“It was a door-to-door kind of mission, a referendum to convince a majority of the members to accept the idea of the grant,” Linda Langley remembered. “But we made it. That was a first small step that brought us to something very different.”
The grant opened the doors to a broader Koasati revitalization effort under the Documenting Endangered Languages program, in 2007 when the tribe launched the Koasati Language Program.
“I realized that the Tribe recognized the importance of this revitalization effort when more than 300 tribal members attended a kick-off event where we explained why the language project was needed,” she said. “A group of elders asked me to help them fix the errors and the gaps in the Tribe’s written record, and we thought the best way to do this was by developing this project.”
The revitalization program scaled up to a tribal-wide operation, coordinated by the Koasati Language Committee, a group of elders who helped organize language classes for the younger generations, and began to develop an alphabet and a multi-media dictionary, the first one in the tribe’s history, in 2007.
“Maybe you won’t believe it, but we created the orthography for the dictionary in less than a weekend,” Linda Langley said. “The tribe was ready, I’d say the language itself was ready.” In three days, the Coushatta members agreed on the orthography that would be used to complete a nearly 5,000 multi-media dictionary that changed the history of Koasati forever.
Linda Langley said the support the tribe filled her heart. She couldn't help her family preserve memories because of the Holocaust.
"I have no pictures of my grandparents," she said. "I couldn't help my family. But I could help this family. So, when they asked me, I said I would do the best that I could."
‘It’s honest'
For dozens of Coushatta children, the small gray building down Camp Coushatta Road in Elton was a second home in the summers. The tribe initially organized the language immersion classes there, under a big green rooftop.
“I have vivid and great memories of those times,” Eli Langley said. “I was one of those kids, and I remember that none of the teachers spoke to me in English for hours. Sometimes, well, one of the teachers was my dad. It was immersive for real, and without that, I would never know how to have a conversation with my him in Koasati.”
Koasati is a combination of words, vibes, and emotions.
It is a tonal, and often poetic, language. when she first listened to a conversation between two elders, Linda Langley thought they were singing, she recalled.
But at the same time, Koasati can be very straightforward. In English, you can easily lie, Coushatta tribal members said. In Koasati it is more difficult to be untruthful. And if you are going to say something, well, you must prove that something really happened, including sources.
“If you want to translate an English phrase into the Koasati language, some words are simply untranslatable,” said Raynella Fontenot, Coushatta Tribe Director of the Department of Cultural, Historical, and Natural Resources.
Words are words, and translating each of them is sometimes possible. Kafi, for example, is the Kosati word for coffee. Aanipo is meat. Water is pronounced Oki, while “Atokolo ma!” means next time. For what we eat, you can say ilpaa. Sitting? It’s chokkool or pachokkooka, which literally means "what [one] sits on."
There is no gender in Koasati, Eli Langley said. That means, if you want to mention someone in a conversation, the name has to be always included. Essentially, speakers who want to learn Koasati, need to avoid the western approach on translation.
The Coushatta Tribe’s Cultural division occasionally receives requests to translate a word, phrase or sentence. In one instance, a father called to request help with translating his future grandson’s name as “One who touches the sky”, a request Fontenot was ultimately unable to satisfy.
“Can you touch, literally, the sky?” Fontenot asked. “The answer is no. So, we can’t literally translate that from English. It needs to make concrete sense in the real world to be explained in our language.”
As a teenager, Langley had to learn all these aspects of the language to correctly write and fluently speak Koasati.
Sometimes he engaged in long conversations with tribal elders who taught him traditional expressions and corrected his mistakes in real time. Other times, he would teach himself, practicing on walks near the ruins of a tribal culture center that was never finished because of the 2008 financial crisis.
“In Koasati, there is no difference between ‘I need’ and ‘I want to,' and this is something I long thought about during my walks,” Langley said.
In the historical records, tribal members said, there were instances of Coushatta elders wondering why White men were lying or why they were talking so much to close a deal or an argument.
Need and want are and example of conversational nuances don't translate from English to Koasati. If you need something, in Koasati, it means you as a person want something.
“It’s an honest language invented by concrete people with the goal to communicate the essential,” Langley said. “When the tribe agreed on the orthography, the mission for everyone was to create a written version as easy to use as the oral language has always been.”
‘Who is going to do the next stop?’
In their living room in Elton, Bertney and Eli often converse in Koasati. The father sits on a sofa at the center of the room. The son is in front of him, perched on a chair. They discuss the daily life and memories of the tribe. They usually speak slowly, sometimes a bit faster, but never loudly.
Bertney Langley is a source of knowledge for the family because he experienced the major contemporary events that transformed the Coushatta in Louisiana. He began working for the Coushatta Tribal Archive in 1977, when the community was growing, to help preserve records.
Bertney Langley was there in 1973, when the Coushatta Tribe received federal recognition, establishing its headquarters in Elton two years later. He also witnessed the election by popular vote of the first Coushatta government in 1985, a turning point in tribal history. His family later fought but then contributed to the growth of the Coushatta Casino Resort in Kinder, which today employs more than 2,500 residents, and it is the largest casino in the state.
Entering the resort, you see the phrase, "Nas-hah-pak sta-maa-hil-kaak kom-awii-chaa-hos-chok," meaning "all things new are helping us."
On a wall to the left is the phrase “Koassaati naathihilka-wailiip aatko-aat-hommok iist-stilka-laho,” meaning "we are told that as long as we speak Koasati, we will remain Indians." On the right, the tribe printed what is considered as the first written Koasati poem. The title is “Ittanahkafa Aayaliis,” meaning “On My Way to the Meeting." The poem describes the feelings of a tribe member, Janice Battise Sylestine, during a car drive to a meeting. It was written March 19, 2010.
“We were losing it before then, the Koasati,” Bertney Langley said. “Without Linda and her work, the language would not be here in the way it is, and now I have a hope that we might save it for the next generation. But there is so much more work to do.”
Today in the Coushatta Tribe, more young people than before know how to count to five in Koasati. They're learning basic words for colors and animals. Still, almost nobody can conduct a meeting or lead a prayer. Tribal councils, where most of the members do not speak Koasati as a first language, are conducted in English.
"And ours is a language for prayers and ceremonies, first of all," Bertney Langley said. "You maybe know how to say a couple of words, but do you know how to pray it? That is essential to be preserved."
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, tribal members said, the state of Louisiana was poised to recognize Koasati as a certified language, a move that would allow students to collect credits following Koasati classes at school.
However, the pandemic halted that initiative and all workshops and classes have been suspended for almost a year. Every time an elder member of the tribe dies, a piece of the language disappears, and the mission becomes more difficult for some 30 volunteers who are working to preserve the language.
"We treat Koasati as a second language, but it is not a typical second language: it is our ancestral tongue,” Eli Langley said from his childhood home. "It’s so crucial for us to continue to speak it. We owe that to ourselves."