A young rhesus macaque is missing from the New Iberia Research Center, UL says.
A post on the university’s Facebook page says the youngster was reported missing Saturday after a “cage failure.”
The young monkey weighs about 12 pounds and was born at the center. He’s part of a breeding group and doesn’t carry any diseases, the post states.
The baby was sighted Sunday near the New Iberia Sugarena before moving into a nearby wooded area.
Anyone seeing the monkey is asked to call (337) 201-0105 or (337) 281-4075.
Click here for KATC-TV updates.