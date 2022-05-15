Youngsville adopted stricter residential building codes last week in response to a homeowner lawsuit against D.R. Horton that alleges the company knowingly constructed houses that couldn't withstand Louisiana's humidity.
The new construction requirements, approved unanimously Thursday by the Youngsville City Council, are also expected to be adopted at a state level next week.
"I just want to thank the team," Councilmember Ken Stansbury said during Thursday's meeting. "I know this was a big concern for some of our residents."
Youngsville's new residential construction codes require thicker plywood for exterior walls, require that every home undergo HVAC testing witnessed by a city inspector and require attics to withstand a certain amount of weight.
"This wasn't a target at Horton," said Wade Trahan, an attorney for the city of Youngsville, after the meeting. "This was a concern that these homes are being built — by anyone — and are becoming in disrepair. They can't sell them. It devalues the neighbors' property because then you get this overgrown property that nobody lives in."
Ken Ritter, the city's mayor, announced in March his intention to introduce an amendment to strengthen the city's existing building codes.
Earlier that month, 10 Louisiana attorneys sued D.R. Horton and Bell Mechanical Services in the 19th Judicial District Court in East Baton Rouge Parish on behalf of a Youngsville family and thousands of other homeowners in the state. They allege Alicia and West Dixon's home in Youngsville's Sugar Ridge subdivision was constructed with improper attic ventilation and an improper air-conditioning system that created a negative pressure environment in the home that draws warm, moist air inside. They also allege the companies "conspired together to intentionally mislead" homebuyers in a "scheme of fraud and racketeering" while installing and repairing HVAC systems in new homes.
The attorneys have asked for a judge to rule on whether the case may proceed as a class action lawsuit.
Lawyers for D.R. Horton have "vigorously" denied the plaintiffs' claims, saying the lawsuit is premature and filed in an improper venue. The attorneys have asked District Judge Don Johnson to dismiss the lawsuit.
The next hearing in the case is scheduled for Monday morning.
Homeowners in Youngsville's Sugar Ridge subdivision have lodged complaints for years against D.R. Horton at city council meetings and in state district court, complaining about water leaks, mold, faulty plumbing and HVAC system failures in their new homes.
The Youngsville City Council voted in October 2014 to temporarily halt new building permits for D.R. Horton to investigate whether the developer was meeting construction codes after residential complaints. Two weeks later, the council reinstated permits for the builder after a probe found Sugar Ridge homes met the requirements.
Although city inspectors must inspect every new home, they are not required to verify that a home meets the minimum standard for every building code in the book.
"Actually, you're talking about multiple books that probably stack up 2-foot high," said Bobby Parks, a building scientist and vice president of the Louisiana Home Builders Association. "It is just not feasibly possible to check for every single code and its compliance, so they do spot checks. Different building code officials tend to have different areas of specialties that they will typically check for. If there's an ongoing problem in an area, then that specific code will be highlighted a little more often. However, just because the building code official doesn't inspect for it doesn't relieve the builder of the responsibility of complying with all of those building codes."
Youngsville inspectors are now required by local law, however, to check for compliance of one particular state building code — the one that outlines how HVAC systems must be able to properly remove moisture from inside of homes.
"Not only does the AC in your house in the winter and in the summer blow warm or cold air inside," Trahan said. "It also circulates and exhausts air from your home. If you have too much tonnage, your air conditioner won't run enough to extract enough of the moisture in the building. If you put it too low or don't have enough tonnage, it seems that you can run constantly, but it still doesn't have the effect of removing the moisture."
The Louisiana State Uniform Construction Code Council's Technical Codes Study and Advisory Committee approved Youngsville's proposed changes in a 6-1 vote, with two committee members abstaining, during a May 3 meeting.
Youngsville's amendment went before the committee because of two conflicting statues in Louisiana law, one of which says municipalities are required to enforce state building codes. By adopting Youngsville's amendment at a state level, the city was able to comply but also enforce their own law immediately instead of waiting until Jan. 1, when the state amendment is expected to go into effect.
The proposed amendment to Louisiana's construction code will only require the thicker exterior wall sheathing for homes in Climate Zone 2A, which includes the hottest, most humid portion of the state from Alexandria to the Gulf Coast that also experiences the greatest risk of hurricane-force winds.
The committee's recommendation is expected to be approved Wednesday, when it goes before the Construction Code Council's full advisory board. If approved, the statewide building code change would go into effect in 2023.
"The city of Youngsville has stepped up and done something that I think the entire southern part of the state is going to benefit from," Parks said. "And just maybe they'll help other people realize that their voice matters."