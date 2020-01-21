A court hearing on a 1980 injunction that kept Lafayette officials from considering the removal of a controversial statue of Confederate Gen. Alfred Mouton in 2016 was reset Tuesday for April 27.
Judge David Smith rescheduled the hearing because Lafayette Consolidated Government, he said, was not notified of the hearing.
At issue is a statue, donated by the United Daughters of the Confederacy Alfred Mouton Chapter No. 1514 in 1922, at the intersection of Jefferson and Lee streets on city property in downtown Lafayette.
Sixteen individuals, all residents of Lafayette Parish, in July of 2019 filed a petition to intervene in a 1980 permanent injunction that was based on an agreement between the city of Lafayette and Daughters of the Confederacy. That injunction, they believe, is preventing the city council from considering removal of the statue.
In November, the Daughters of the Confederacy countered with a motion to dismiss the 1980 lawsuit "for reason of abandonment" since no legal action was taken on the case for three years. If the case is ruled as abandoned, it could lead to dismissal of the citizens' petition to intervene.
The Lafayette City Council considered removing the statue from in front of the former city hall in 1980, but the Daughters of the Confederacy filed for an injunction to stop the removal. The city and Daughters entered an agreement and the late Judge Hugh Brunson granted a permanent injunction based on the compromise, court records show. Under the agreement, the city is prohibited from moving the statue to another location unless it sells the property or the property is needed for street improvements.
In 2016, as cities across the South debated the removal of Confederate statues, a local group of citizens pressed the Lafayette City-Parish Council to move the Mouton statue from its prominent location at an entrance to downtown. Then City-Parish Attorney Paul Escott, after receiving a letter from the Daughters of the Confederacy's attorney, advised the council it could face contempt of court charges if it voted to remove the statue. The council took no action.
Sixteen individuals, members of Move the Mindset, a group that supports moving the Mouton statue off city property, in July 2019 filed a petition in 15th Judicial District Court in Lafayette intervening in the 1980 case. Their attorney, Michael Gregory of Lafayette, alleges in the filing that the 1980 injunction should not have been issued because the Daughters of the Confederacy lacked standing since it does not own the land or the statue, therefore did not suffer "irreparable injury, loss or damage." Gregory also alleges the injunction was granted based on the agreement, not based on findings of fact or law.
The injunction, he writes, is invalid because it prohibits the council from making policy for the city and managing local affairs per its authority under the Lafayette Parish Home Rule Charter.
"The Daughters of the Confederacy," he writes, "cannot be allowed to make city policy; that is the sole duty of the City-Parish Council."
Because of the injunction, LCG is spending taxpayer funds for routine maintenance of the Mouton statue and consulting and planning for the area around the statue, Gregory states.
"Once the invalid injunction is lifted," he writes, "the City-Parish Council will no longer be able to use it as the reason taxpayer spending on the statue cannot be addressed."
The Daughters of the Confederacy is asking 15th Judicial District Judge David Smith to declare the 1980 lawsuit abandoned.
Lafayette attorney Lane Roy wrote in the filing that, since the 1980 injunction, "no action of any kind that qualifies as a step in the prosecution has taken place." As a result, he wrote, citing a Louisiana code of civil procedures, "this matter is deemed abandoned."