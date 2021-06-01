A Texas man died and three others were injured Tuesday afternoon during a single-vehicle crash in Lafayette Parish, acording to the Louisiana State Police.
Just before 4:30 p.m., Troop I began investigating the crash on Interstate 10 near mile marker 99, between Scott and Lafayette.
State Police said Juan Carlos Hernandez, 29, of San Antonio, Texas died in the crash.
The crash happened as the driver, 59-year-old Daniel Salinas of San Antonio, Texas, was driving a 2016 Ford F350 pickup while towing a utility trailer eastbound on I-10.
Investigators believe the vehicle experienced a sudden tire failure, causing Salinas to lose control and exit off the roadway to the left.
The F350 overturned in the median of I-10, coming to rest on its side, State Police said.
Hernandez was unrestrained in the left rear seat and ejected from the vehicle.
He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office.
Two other rear seat passengers were unrestrained and transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries.
State Police said the driver and front seat passenger were properly restrained and also taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries.
Troopers do not believe impairment caused the crash, and a toxicology sample was obtained from Salinas for analysis.
The investigation is ongoing.
According to State Police, Troop I has investigated 25 fatal crashes resulting in 32 deaths in 2021.