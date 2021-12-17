A Broussard man has been indicted on 17 counts of felony rape, sexual battery of a juvenile under the age of 13 and indedent behavior with a juvenile, incidents that allegedly took place a early as 2008.
A Lafayette Parish grand jury on Wednesday indicted Rene Lee Guidry, 64, of Broussard, according to grand jury returns released by the District Attorney's Office.
The alleged incidents involved three juveniles and occurred between Jan. 1, 2008, and Dec. 31, 2016, according to the indictment.
Guidry is charged with eight counts of first-degree felony rape of two juveniles between 2014 and 2016; seven counts of felony sexual battery of three juveniles between 2008 and 2016; and two felony counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile involving two juveniles between 2014 and 2016, the indictment alleges.
He was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on Aug. 31 where he is being held on a $750,000 bond. He has a court date on Jan. 4.
An indictment is not a guilty verdict.