The Lafayette City and Parish councils tonight are expected to vote on a proposal by Mayor-President Josh Guillory to distribute $850,000 in federal coronavirus funds to small businesses that didn't qualify for other emergency federal assistance after they were forced to close by government orders.
More than 2,800 small businesses in Lafayette Parish, Guillory said, may qualify for the local grants. The proposal targets low- and moderate-income residents and minority-owned businesses that either didn't qualify for federal coronavirus emergency funds such as the Paycheck Protection Program or would have to wait months for approval of a federal Small Business Administration loan.
Local businesses such as beauty salons that hire contract stylists are among those who may qualify.
But local non-profit agencies that serve the needy and homeless want the CDBG money used to help the homeless and those teetering on the edge of homelessness because they lost income and jobs due to the coronavirus business closures.
In the eight-parish Acadiana region served by the Acadiana Regional Coalition on Homelessness and Housing, homelessness already has increased by 58% since the coronavirus crisis, according to Leigh Rachal, executive director.
More may find themselves homeless after June 5, when an order stopping landlords from evicting tenants late paying rent is lifted, she said.
The homeless are not just the people seen wandering downtown Lafayette, Rachal said. They include individuals and families temporarily living in hotels or sleeping on sofas at the homes of family and friends.
Traditional emergency homeless shelters in the region, Rachal said, are full and ARCH, with funds from the state and private donations, is paying for hotel rooms for another 250 households. The state money expires at the end of the month and may not be renewed, she said.
Coupled with expected evictions after June 5, "Our region is going to be facing a significant housing crisis," she said. "We may see what New Orleans sees in terms of encampments."
The Lafayette Economic Development Authority has agreed to put up additional funding to make it $1 million available for local businesses, Guillory said Monday.
A committee is being named to review the applications, once they're received. Four people already appointed to the committee include Frank Neuner, Heidi Melancon, Willie Leday and Nathan Thornton. Guillory said he would like to begin distributing money to local businesses in early June.
The councils meet in joint session after 5 p.m. today at 705 W. University Ave. in Lafayette.