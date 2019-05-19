Officials in Ville Platte have announced a state of emergency, according to a report by KATC.
Mayor Jennifer Vidrine said that the state emergency was declared and a curfew is in place until further notice.
She asks that residents shelter in place at this time. Vidrine says that a tornado touched down in the area, but that information has not yet been confirmed.
Crews from CLECO are expected to arrive in the city to restore power as soon as possible.
Vidrine urges that residents stay safe and not travel. She says she will be in touch with residents through emergency phone messages.
No injuries or fatalities have been reported according to Vidrine, but damage to Champagne's Quality Foods and Hebert's Boudin and Cracklin was reported.
Sunday's storm seems to have hit the northern region of Acadiana hardest, according to early reports.
In Mamou, a house ended up in the middle of the road, according to multiple social media reports.
Damage in Lafayette appears to be less severe.
Kids to Parks Day events scheduled for today at Beaver Park have been postponed due to weather, according to a Sunday morning news release. Event organizers hope to reschedule when the weather cooperates.
Read more about storm damage in Acadiana at KATC.com.