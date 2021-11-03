The federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has filed a civil rights lawsuit against Don's Specialty Meats, alleging that a Black employee was subjected to a hostile work environment because of his race.
According to the suit, filed in federal court in September, Kevin Arceneaux worked at both the Scott and Carencro facilities that Don's operates in Lafayette Parish. Even though both facilities employ more than 75 people, at each location the employee was one of only one or two Black people working there, the lawsuit states.
The suit says that Arceneaux was identified as "Black boy" on the work schedule, called the n-word and subjected to harassment at work because he is a Black person.
"The general manager routinely referred to (the employee) as 'Black boy,' 'the Black boy,' or 'little Black guy.' In addition, (the employee) was identified as 'Black boy' on the schedule; non-African American employees were identified by name," the suit says.
"The general manager and other employees routinely used racial slurs in the presence of (the employee)… A manager told him that Don’s Specialty Meats, Inc. was hiring, but that applicants 'just can’t be Black' and that the general manager 'don’t want them to be Black.'"
The behavior is alleged to have occurred between 2018 and 2020.
The working conditions were described as "so intolerable that a reasonable employee in the circumstances would feel compelled to resign." Arceneaux resigned July 10, 2020.
Arceneaux also was singled out for work that similarly-situated employees did not do, the suit alleges.
"In addition to preparing food, Mr. Arceneaux was required to pick up trash and debris on a public road. Non-African American employees were not required to do this. A manager told Mr. Arceneaux that the general manager told the manager to have “the Black boy” do it," the suit alleges.
The manager was disciplined, once, the suit alleges. The punishment was that she was not allowed to wear her Don's shirt for a day.
"Don’s did not take any prompt, remedial action in regard to the harassment. Don’s Specialty Meats, Inc. did not otherwise discipline on any manager or supervisor," the suit alleges.
The EEOC communicated with the company, found reasonable cause to believe the accusations and attempted mediation to correct the discriminatory practices. However, on Aug. 10, the commission said it had failed to reach an agreement with Don's.
The suit asks that the court order Don's to stop any racist practices, properly train employees about these practices, and pay the employee damages and back pay.
Don's owner Mark "Aubrey" Cole declined to comment when reached by phone Wednesday afternoon. Cole said his attorney, Eddie Guidry, would release a statement later this week.
In 2016, Don's agreed to pay $480,313 in back wages and damages to 133 workers after being accused in a federal Labor Department investigation of paying workers for regular-time hours when overtime was due or of not paying workers for all the hours they worked.
Staff writer Megan Wyatt contributed to this report.