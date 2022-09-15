Nearly two years ago the Lafayette Parish Library board rejected a grant that would have paid for a book discussion on the history of voting rights because the moderators were "extremely far left."
The decision ignited backlash from some in the community, particularly the Black community, and drew negative national attention. Within weeks, Library Director Teresa Elberson retired.
With a new board and library director in place, the library system is applying for another grant in the same series whose topics include the history of voting rights and voter suppression.
The library board voted 5-2 at its Jan. 25, 2021, meeting to reject a $2,700 Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities grant on "Who Gets to Vote?" The grant would have paid for books and moderators to discuss voting rights history like the 1965 Voting Rights Act.
Board members at the time said the moderators Elberson lined up were too "far left" and did not equally represent "both sides of the aisle."
A resolution is on the Lafayette Parish Council agenda Tuesday to approve the library's application for the LEH grant for a discussion on voting rights and the history of voter suppression.
Library Director Danny Gillane said Thursday he does not anticipate any problems with the library board this time.
Stephanie Armbruster is the only board member among the five voting to reject the 2021 grant who remains on the board.
Gillane said he reached out to three current board members, President Robert Judge, David Pitre and James Thomas who approved the grant application. Only Thomas, who is on the Lafayette Democratic Parish Executive Committee, was on the board in 2021. He voted to accept the grant.
Judge, Gillane said, "thinks it's a good idea. Voting's important."
"Who Gets to Vote" is designed to engage the public in didscussions about the history of voting, including efforts at voter suppression. Topics that may be explored include the Voting Rights Act of 1965 , the 2013 Supreme Court decision that invalidated key portions of the Voting Rights Act and the disenfranchisement of incarcerated and formerly incarcerated Americans.