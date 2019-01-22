Two electric scooter companies will pause their Lafayette operations while state and local laws are created to regulate use of the scooters, Mayor-President Joel Robideaux’s administration announced Tuesday.

Robideaux said he will work with state officials to modernize laws related to shared mobility devices, while also working with the scooter companies to “create a local framework in which safety, permitting, logistics, rules of operation and other regulations are put into place,” according to a news release.

“The pause is temporary and will last only as long as needed to revise the current state law and pass a local ordinance,” the release states.

Robideaux said earlier this month the administration was determining whether it could pass a local ordinance without conflicting with any new state laws.

The companies, “Bird” and “Lime,” caused a stir late last year by suddenly depositing the dock-less, rentable scooters in Lafayette.