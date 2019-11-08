Here are some of the Veterans Day events taking place through Monday.

Peacetime patriotism

The Carencro Veterans Memorial will host its annual Veterans Day Ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday. This is a community event that is open to the public and honors the service and sacrifice of all military men and women. There will be a special tribute, Peacetime Patriotism, which specifically focuses on veterans who served from the end of the Vietnam War until Sept. 11, 2001. A new installation in the memorial plaza honoring Wounded Warriors will also be presented.

BBQ cook-off

The VFW Post 9210 will have its second Veteran's Day BBQ Cook-off fundraiser at the Youngsville Sports Complex from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. There are four cook-off categories — brisket, pulled pork, pork chops and chicken. Gates open at 5 p.m. Friday for cooking teams. Gates opens to the public at 10 a.m. Saturday. Fre admission for veterans with ID free and children 12 and younger. For others, admission is $5.

The Carencro Veterans Day Celebration will be at 10 a.m. Saturday. This is a community expression of gratitude to military servicemen and women. There will be live patriotic music as well as a display of patriotic art from students. There will also be a recognition of student participants in the patriotic essay contest, and a reading from the first-place winner. Visit Carencro.org or our Facebook page for more information.

Veteran's Day Concert

The Heymann Performing Arts Center will host a free Veteran's Day concert to honor Acadiana's veterans at 3 p.m. Sunday. There will be performances by the Lafayette Concert Band, the Skyliners Big Band, and the All Acadiana Middle School Band. The concert is free and open to the public, but you must have a ticket to get in. Pick up free tickets at the Heymann Box Office beginning through Sunday. Ticket limit is 10 per person. For tickets or for more information, call 337-230-3513.

Celebration and Lantern Parade

There will be a Veterans Day Celebration and Lantern Parade in downtown Lafayette on Monday. Red, White, and Blue Monday! begins at 5:30 p.m. at Parc Sans Souci with live music, free hot dogs and a free lantern-making activity for children. At 6:30 p.m. a parade of children with lanterns, veterans, and participants will walk to Rock 'n Bowl de Lafayette led by the Veteran Grand Marshal of the parade.

Local veterans will be honored with awards and continue the celebration with music from Jourdan Thibodeaux, Cedric Watson, and the Blue Monday House Band, while enjoying the Blue Plate Special of red beans and rice. Entry to Rock 'n Bowl is free for veterans and children 12 and younger, and veterans also eat free. General admission is $10 or $20 for entry plus Blue Plate Special. Proceeds will benefit our highlighted veteran organization, 2 Navy Vets Foundation. Parents are encouraged to make lanterns and bring them to the parade, or visit the Children's Museum of Acadiana, where with admission you can create a lantern in the ReUSEum. Supplies are limited at the event.

Flag Run at Sugar Mill Pond

Team RWB of Lafayette, along with the homeowners of Sugar Mill Pond will have a "Flag" Run Monday in Sugar Mill Pond. Because it's on a weeknight, they are going to gather in the grassy area across from the gym at 6 p.m. to line up. Neighbors are invited to decorate their golf carts and bikes in red, white and blue to escort the runners in RWB. Teddy Billeaud will give a short speech to welcome everyone and thank all of the Veterans. Call (337) 380-8899 for more information.

Louisiana Military Museum

The Louisiana Military Museum in Abbeville will host an open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday in honor of Veteran's Day. This event is free and open to the public.

For the past several months, the museum has been working to restructure itself in order to continue its tradition of honoring veterans. To update the public on the progress, as well as share its vision for the future, the museum will host a Veterans Day open house, which organizers hope will become an annual event.

Throughout the day, visitors can enjoy giveaways and light refreshments as they tour the museum. BrandRusso will unveil a new museum logo. Structure Architecture will share updated plans for future exhibit designs and proposed facility expansion. Veterans and current members of the Armed Forces are encouraged to bring in copies of their military records for inclusion in the Louisiana Military Database, a program hosted by the museum, containing documents from more than 5,000 participants.

During the open house the museum will also provide free digital copies of any photos or documents guests would like to bring in and have scanned. Visitors will keep their original materials, but the museum will give participating guests a disc with digitized versions of their documents to duplicate or share with friends and family members.

Guests are invited to come in uniform or wear patriotic attire while supporting the Louisiana Military Museum's mission to continue "Honoring our Veterans. Remembering their Stories."

The museum is located in the green hanger of the Chris Crusta Memorial Airport at 911 Revis Sirmon Loop in Abbeville. For more information, visit www.LaMilitaryMuseum.com or call 337.898.9645.

Memorial service

Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery will host its annual Veterans Day program at 9 a.m. Monday on Pandora Street in Lafayette. The service will be held in the veteran's section of the cemetery and feature veteran honor guards, patriot music selections, and a veteran speaker. The service will last about an hour. A reception under the pavilion will follow the service.