Suspended Lafayette City Marshal Brian Pope on Monday received his third probation sentence for a four-year-old contempt of court conviction, the latest twist in the convoluted tale of Pope’s misadventures in the 15th Judicial District Court.
What started as a civil court battle with The Independent newspaper over public records has sprawled into a saga that turns a new chapter every time it seems close to ending. The ruling Monday imposes yet another two years of probation for contempt of court, which Judge Jules Edwards first slapped on Pope in 2016 for refusing to comply with the judge’s orders in the underlying civil case.
Edwards ruled in February 2018 that Pope had failed to complete required community service hours, revoked the probation and ordered him to complete a 30-day jail term. But the Third Circuit Court of Appeal ordered Pope’s release, finding that Edwards had not properly imposed community service as a condition of probation.
That prompted an apology from the judge, but no mercy. Edwards, correcting his previous errors, imposed another two years of probation in lieu of a 30-day jail sentence in August 2018. On Monday, with the probation term expiring, Edwards once again found that Pope had not complied with his probation terms.
Edwards, after accusing Pope of twice lying to him on the witness stand concerning his community service time, took a moment to reflect before rendering a judgment. Instead of revoking probation, Edwards said he would give Pope until Aug. 26 to come up with evidence to convince him not to do so.
After Pope’s lawyer, Michael Walsh, said he had a conflict on that date, Edwards offered to let Pope redo the two-year term, and Pope agreed.
“I want to do whatever you want me to do,” Pope said.
Edwards again found Pope had not completed his community service hours as ordered, but that was not the only quibble. The judge accused Pope of filing a false public record in his recent attempt to run for the seat he still technically holds on suspended status.
Pope’s convictions on three felony malfeasance counts in 2018 disqualify him from holding elected office, but the disqualification is pending exhaustion of all appeal options. Pope is appealing his convictions to the state Supreme Court.
He remains suspended in the interim, but two judges found he was not eligible to run in the Nov. 3 election after hearing challenges from the District Attorney’s Office and the Louisiana Ethics Board.
Pope indicated on his qualifying form that he had no outstanding ethics fine, but the Ethics Board claimed Pope owed $5,000 in outstanding fines. Some of the fines related to Pope’s failure to file his 2018 annual financial disclosure, though Pope insisted in court on Monday that he had done so.
Edwards asked Pope for evidence that he had mailed the form. Pope had none, other than memory.
Regarding his community service, Pope had documentation that he had completed the required 157 hours of litter abatement, but Edwards was not satisfied because Pope had started it in December 2018.
Edwards said Pope was required to start three months before that, and that he continue at a rate of 8 hours per month. Pope had in fact completed 24 hours of community service after his first contempt of court sentencing, as evidenced by documentation from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Pope said he thought that would count toward his second sentence, and that he would not need to begin his service for three months. But Edwards rejected the idea that the previous service entitled Pope to a delay.
Pope will now join the litter crews once a month for another two years, so long as he remains out of jail. He received a one-year sentence for the malfeasance convictions, but he is free on a post-conviction bond while he exhausts his appeals. Pope has indicated he will appeal to the state Supreme Court.
Pope faces another 19 felony malfeasance counts related to allegations that he illegally pocketed City Court fines and travel reimbursements that rightfully belonged to the City Marshal’s Office.