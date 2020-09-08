Dr. Vukmir Vlasic is remembered by his peers and patients as an audaciously authentic man whose large stature and commanding voice were matched by an even bigger heart.
The pediatric pulmonologist at Our Lady of Lourdes Women's and Children's Hospital died Aug. 22 at the age of 55 after a sudden illness.
Vlasic was a native of Croatia who spent 10 years in Lafayette treating children with lung and sleep conditions. He is remembered by families for caring not only about the health of his patients but also about their life goals. That could be, in part, because he was so focused on his own family's future.
The reason Vlasic chose to practice medicine in Lafayette instead of Croatia, where his family lives, was to earn enough money to fund his daughter's dream of becoming a doctor, Dr. Kenneth Falterman, Vlasic's friend and colleague, said.
Ahead of the funeral, Falterman would meet Veronika and learn that she had just graduated from medical school.
"It's just another little story about how big his heart was that he would sacrifice, being away from his family, so that he could do what was necessary to take care of them," Falterman said.
After hearing stories about her father, Veronika spoke during the service of the long-distance bond they shared. Vlasic called her multiple times per day and visited in person as often as he could, she said. He always knew when she had a big test or a doctor's appointment.
"He was more involved in our lives than many other fathers who actually live with their children in the same house," Veronika said. "We did miss him, for sure, but at the same time, we were so very proud of what he had accomplished here in the United States."
Daisy Day, whose son was a patient of Vlasic for about four years, said in a phone interview that she was heartbroken to learn of the doctor's death.
Her son, Ivan Moran, saw tremendous progress with asthma under Vlasic's care, Day said. The doctor took the time to listen to Moran's dreams for his life and promised to help him breathe easier so he could one day achieve them. Moran, now 17, hasn't needed to use his inhaler in two years.
"We don't have a huge story," Day said. "But it did make a huge impact in our lives."
Vlasic's colleagues often found bottles of wine in their offices or cakes in the break room and immediately recognized his handiwork.
Dr. Kenneth Habetz, a pediatric neurologist, remembers being "kidnapped" by Vlasic during his job interview at Women's and Children's Hospital. Vlasic wanted to show him the pediatric sleep lab he was so proud of.
"In the first year of med school, a professor urged all of us students to prepare for the pace of learning, warning us that it would be like trying to take a sip of water from a fire hose," Habetz said. "This is what it was like talking to Vlasic. He's the only person I've ever met who could pop in for a brief conversation and over the course of it cover topics as wide ranging as viral replication, Lafayette economic patterns, cryptocurrency, centuries-old conflicts driving transcontinental geopolitics, and leave an article from a medical journal and economic journal, a bottle of wine and leave just as fast as he showed up."
Dr. Albert Guiterrez, a pediatric cardiologist who often treated the same patients, said families often called Vlasic a "lovable bear." Guiterrez said he would never hear Vlasic speak about his kind and generous gestures and would instead learn of them from patients and their families.
One time, Guiterrez said, Vlasic left work on Friday and drove to New Orleans to be with the family of a four-year-old who was "fighting for his life" in a hospital's intensive care unit. When Vlasic learned that the Ronald McDonald House was full and the family couldn't afford overnight accommodations, he paid for a hotel room for the week.
Another time, Guiterrez asked where Grandma Mildred was during a check-up with one of his three-year-old patients with chronic lung and heart conditions because the child's grandmother never missed an appointment. Another family member told Guiterrez of her unexpected death and the unexpected generosity that followed. Vlasic, upon learning there would be no funeral service because of financial constraints, made arrangements and paid for everything.
The final example Guiterrez shared during Vlasic's memorial service was about a nine-year-old patient whose family lost their home in a fire just before Christmas. Vlasic showed up with bags full of clothes and food, along with $100 gift cards for each of the four children so they could pick out Christmas gifts.
"When people were faced with their worst circumstances, Vukmir Vlasic was at his best," Guiterrez said.
The hospital halls have been quieter and meetings have been more orderly in Vlasic's absence, one doctor said, but his work will carry on through his peers, patients and daughter.
"We're so proud that he made such a difference," Veronika said. "He was so thankful, and it gives us peace, knowing that he spent his last years of his life with such kind souls."
During the service, Veronika recalled the last visit she had with her father in July. She remembers him saying he would soon return to Croatia to begin the next phase of his life.
"He wanted to buy a house on the beach," Veronika said. "He wanted to write a book and play piano all day long. For once in his life, he just wanted to relax and to be with his family. And I was looking forward to those days to come, to be able to see him whenever I wanted to. It seems like now I'll have to wait a little longer to see him again, but at least he's finally coming home."