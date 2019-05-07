There's a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms across most of Acadiana on Wednesday. And, according to the National Weather Service, it only gets worse as we head into the weekend.
Damaging winds are the primary risk associated with these storms. However, heavy rains couple with rising river stages could lead to flooding in some areas.
Lafayette Consolidated Government always has sandbags available at two permanent sites if needed. They are the LCG Compost Facility at 400 Dugas Road in Lafayette, and 1017 Fortune Road in Youngsville.
The sites are “self-bagging,” meaning the bags and sand are provided to Lafayette Parish residents free, at no charge, but residents will need to supply their own manpower and shovel. Residents are asked to limit their sandbags to four bags per exterior door, with a maximum of 20 sandbags per household.
As a reminder, residents should keep and store sandbags for future rain events and not dispose of sandbags after one use.