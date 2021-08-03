The Lafayette City Council voted Tuesday to appoint a charter commission to consider amending or repealing the home rule charter.
The 4-1 vote came on the heels of a report presented Tuesday on the findings of the Protect the City Committee appointed by the City Council in March to study whether consolidation of some city and parish services in 1996 is serving the city of Lafayette.
The committee concluded the city of Lafayette needs to elect its own mayor and to have more control of city finances because, the committee alleges, the city has been supplementing the parish financially for years.
Lafayette is the largest city in the parish and the only city without its own mayor. Voters throughout the parish elect a mayor-president who serves the dual role of Lafayette's mayor and parish president. When Lafayette Consolidated Government was created in 1996, the city of Lafayette's population made up about 60% of the parish's population. Growth in other parts of the parish have cut that to less than 52%. If the population shift continues under consolidation, more people living outside the city of Lafayette will be voting to elect the city's mayor than residents of the city itself.
Councilman Andy Naquin failed to get a second on a motion to defer action until the Parish Council-appointed City-Parish Alignment Commission completes its own study and report. The City Council should get the Parish Council involved in the conversation, he said, adding he's "not afraid" of seating a charter commission as long as the parish is involved.
Naquin cast the only dissenting vote on a motion by Councilman Pat Lewis to appoint a charter commission.
When the former City-Parish Council in 2013 attempted to call a charter commission, it failed when Naquin, whose district was entirely comprised of city of Lafayette residents, voted with councilmen representing districts comprised mostly of non-city residents.
The Parish Council in July voted to create the City-Parish Alignment Commission, allowing the City Council a single appointment from among the five City Council members. The City Council chose Nanette Cook.
Others on the committee include:
- Parish Councilman Bryan Tabor, appointed by the Parish Council.
- Charles Schilling II, appointed by Tabor, Parish Council district 1.
- Parish Councilman Kevin Naquin, appointed by himself, district 2.
- Joseph Richard, appointed by Parish Councilman Josh Carlson, district 3.
- Paul Eason, appointed by Parish Council Chairman John Guilbeau, district 4.
- William Thiele, appointed by Parish Councilman A.B. Rubin, district 5.
- Timothy Breaux, appointed by Mayor-President Josh Guillory.
- Purvis Morrison, appointed by area mayors collectively.
It's not certain the Parish Council will vote to appoint a charter commission. A majority of the councilmen previously indicated they did not support a charter commission at that time.
If the Parish Council doesn't agree to a charter commission, the Louisiana Constitution allows residents to force action by collecting 10,000 signatures from registered voters in the parish. The move would force the councils to call an election so voters can select members to a charter commission.
"Ten thousand voters is an uphill climb, but it's definitely not impossible," Stuart Breaux, an attorney who served on the Protect the City Committee and drafted the report, said Tuesday. "I think the most appropriate method is through the councils, but there are people ready to pick up the baton" if a petition is necessary.