An equipment failure at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center has left two construction workers injured.
The construction workers were installing windows at the medical center when their main harnesses broke, forcing the secondary harness to be used. One worker's secondary harness also failed and they fell about four stories.
Firefighters from St. George were in town to assist with calls while local departments assisted with the funeral of a 25-year-old firefighter who died May 11.
St. George firefighters were able to rescue the construction workers who were left hanging from safety harneses.
One of the workers suffered serious injuries.