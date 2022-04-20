The St. Landry Parish Council overwhelmingly voted Wednesday to remove a 102-year-old Confederate monument from the parish courthouse grounds in Opelousas.
The council voted 10-3 in favor of a resolution to remove the monument and donate it to daughters and sons of the Confederate veterans organizations. One voting no was council member Coby Clavier, who had proposed before the final vote a motion to include the let voters decide its fate on the ballot in November.
Other council members voting against the resolution were Gil Savoy and Alvin Stelly.
The motion was overcome by a sub-motion proposed by councilmember Jerry Red, who asked the full council to vote on the resolution Wednesday.
Details over the cost and the date of the removal have to be defined yet. Some think the vote will be challenged in court.
But the council’s decision already represents a milestone in the history of the Acadiana region and a moment of relief for thousands of Black Americans who live in St. Landry Parish.
“Some people said we would just get along with what happened in the past," said Charles Cravins, a former district attorney in St. Landry Parish and one of the leading opponents of the monument. "But to get along with it, we have to treat each other with dignity and respect. That monument represents the opposite.
“If it cost 15 thousand dollars to move this monument, it means it is gonna be about 50 cents per every African American person of this parish. We have come a long way. Many of our parents were not allowed to come here to this chamber and talk. And we came here now, believing this time we were going to be successful.”
Cravins, now an attorney from Opelousas, led the request to remove the statue with the support of retired Opelousas City Court Judge Vanessa Harris.
Cravins took over as district attorney in February 2020 after the retirement of longtime district attorney Earl Taylor; he then lost the seat to Chad Pitre that fall.
Both Cravins and Harris were the first Black people to serve in their respective positions. Harris is serving as a judge pro tempore for Lafayette City Court until a November election to replace Michelle Odinet, who resigned her post after a video of Odinet using a racial slur surfaced in December.
"I believe this issue will be in the courts soon," said The Advocate St. Landry Parish President, Jessie Bellard. "If not, then we will proceed with the wishes of the council."
On March 3, members of the St. Landry Parish Council’s administrative and finance committee had voted unanimously to remove the Confederate monument and find a new statue or monument for the space.
On March 16, the full council opted to hold off the vote for 30 days, a move proposed by councilmember Clavier and unanimously approved by the council, after an intense two-hour debate with more than a dozen public speakers.
Fewer attendees spoke about the removal of the Confederate monument during Wednesday's meeting. But the positions expressed still highlighted the same rough sentiments over the topic and emphasized how systemic racism continues to be a controversial argument in communities across the region.
The statue was erected in February 1920 by the United Daughters of the Confederacy’s Louisiana division and Gordon chapter, almost 55 years after the Civil War ended. It stands on the northeast corner of the courthouse square near the intersection of Bellevue and Court streets.
Cravins said the monument was erected during the Jim Crow period of intimidation and discrimination against Black people in America when the United Daughters and other groups supported the Lost Cause ideology and White supremacist ideas.
Those who sided with the monument staying said its the purpose was nothing other than honoring named and unnamed veterans of the Confederate Army who fought in the Civil War.
George Gremillion, a St. Landry Parish resident who spoke Wednesday, was one of them.
"Over 50,000 men served Louisiana during the war," Gremillion said. "Many of them were killed on battlefields, and they were buried in mass graves. Those guys do not know where they were buried.
"To the wives, the daughters and the sisters, they put together their efforts and constructed this monument downtown here to honor, to have a place for them to say thanks to their loved ones," Gremion continued while sobbing.
"When all you guys go out there and see your parents and grandparents' headstones there, you can go honor them. A lot of families can’t say that. That’s why this monument is here: for our war deads."