The Parish Council on Tuesday appointed to the Lafayette Parish Library Board a resident who protested the library's Drag Queen Story Time event in 2018.
Robert Judge, who wore a T-shirt saying "Science doesn't care what you believe" during a 2018 library board meeting about Drag Queen Story Time, is the second person appointed in the past year to the library board who openly opposed the event in which men dressed as women read to children.
The event caused an uproar in the parish and drew a lawsuit from the ACLU.
Judge joins Stephanie Armbruster, who was appointed to the library board in August and also picketed the Drag Queen event.
Parish Councilman Josh Carlson on Tuesday nominated Judge from among seven people who applied for the volunteer, non-paying position, some of them university professors and educators. Councilman Kevin Naquin nominated Christie Maloyed and A.B. Rubin nominated André Breaux.
Twenty residents called the council office opposing Judge's appointment to the board, Council Clerk Veronica Williams said. Four callers supported Breaux and four supported Maloyed, she said.
The library board came under fire when, on Jan. 25, it rejected a $2,700 Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities grant that would have been used to buy books on voting rights, including one about Black women fighting for the right to vote, and hire moderators to lead a community discussion.
Some of the board members -- President Doug Palombo, Armbruster and Landon Boudreaux -- said the discussion facilitators, both professors, were too left-leaning and would not represent both sides of the voting rights issue.
They said they instructed the library director to hire a conservative moderator to balance the presentation, which was not done, and that their concerns were for balancing discussions on current voting rights issues such as voting rights for felons and the future of the electoral college.
Council Chairman John Guilbeau cautioned speakers Tuesday to keep their comments specifically to the candidates for the library board and not discuss recent issues with the library board.
Speaker Jean Menard told the council after reviewing the resumés of the applicants she was concerned with the education and experience of some nominees and opposed to the appointment of Judge and Shelly Maturin, a self-described conservative who ran unsuccessfully for district judge who did not submit a resume.
Resident and activist Jamal Taylor opposed the appointment of Judge and Maturin, saying the board appointee needs to be someone who won't embarrass the city and library.
Taylor encouraged the council to turn down the rhetoric and appoint library board members who can come to the middle instead of drawing negative national attention.
While the speakers kept their remarks focused on the board appointment, Guilbeau allowed Carlson to go on a diatribe on the very issues he told speakers not to address, the political issues concerning the library board.
Carlson said much of the information relayed in recent weeks about the library board and the voting rights event is "disinformation" perpetrated by the news media, state and local elected officials and some with the library system to generate a smear campaign against the library board members and council to politicize the library system.
He further called the controversy a "manipulation of facts" in order to score political points "and I believe it is downright evil."
Carlson, Guilbeau and Councilman Bryan Tabor voted to appoint Judge to the library board. Naquin voted for Maloyed and Rubin voted for Breaux.
After the vote, during an open mic period of the meeting, residents addressed the issues with the library board.
Lafayette resident Jared Eubanks said he was ashamed the library turned away free money for talks on voting rights and insists on setting up a political tit for tat for library programming.
"To pretend this is the board making the situation less political is not true," he said. "This is the board picking topics they don't like" and rejecting them.
Taylor again addressed the council, saying to Carlson, "I think that your commentary is racially inflammatory. To suggest that this city does not have an issue with race is laughable at best and disappointing and sad at worst."
Taylor criticized Guilbeau for allowing Carlson, who is White, to "go on a rant to support library board members" while not allowing residents the same, calling it White privilege.
The library board's next meeting is at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 15 at the downtown library. The board is expected to select an interim director while conducting a search for a permanent director.
Library Director Teresa Elberson retired suddenly days after the Jan. 25 decision by the board to reject the grant for the voting rights program.