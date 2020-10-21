A host of Louisiana artists will offer a Facebook-based, fundraising concert Saturday night to aid their fellow musicians from Lake Charles.
Cajun and Zydeco musician and Acadian author Zachary Richard organized the fundraiser for the Lake Charles Music Relief Fund, which was created after Hurricane Laura inflicted widespread destruction in Calcasieu, Cameron and nearby parishes.
Among those severely affected were working musicians in Southwest Louisiana, Richard said, and the fundraiser will benefit them. Sixty-eight musicians have sought aid from the benefit through this week, seeking help with damages that ranged all the way to having their homes destroyed.
The concert will be presented starting at 7 p.m. Saturday, with streaming on https://www.facebook.com/ZacharyRichardOfficial.
Donations can be made through https://www.gofundme.com/f/lake-charles-musicians-relief-fund or https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=NTYRLQPUBC994
“Everyone was suffering from the COVID-19 and now the hurricanes,” Richard said, explaining that musicians haven’t been able to play because of the pandemic restrictions. “The situation is dire for the musicians in Lake Charles.”
Richard said he participated in a fund-raising effort following Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans in 2005. He said such a fundraiser in France raised $250,000, which was distributed to New Orleans musicians by organizing gigs.
“We had musicians playing in post offices and in supermarkets – wherever there was a plug and sometimes where there wasn’t,” he said. “We have to improvise but the musical cultural is well ingrained in humanity. People need music. They want music. We are doing the best we can to keep the music alive.”
He said there was a crew in place at the Acadiana Center for the Arts in Lafayette during Festival Acadiens et Creoles and “the opportunity was too good to be true” to tape the performances. “We just jumped in.”
Featured artists for the Facebook Live concert are: Sonny Landreth; Sean Ardoin; the Jourdan Thibodeaux, Cedric Watson and Joel Savoy trio; Ronnie Frugé; Yvette Landry & Richard Comeaux; Corey Ledet; Feufollet trio; Zachary Richard, Beau Thomas, Dudley Frugé trio; Sam Broussard & Barry Jean Ancelet; Roddie Romero; Julie Williams & Kelli Jones; and David Torkanowsky.
Richard said the local musicians donated their time, while the production and sound crew was paid with a grant from the Jazz Foundation of America.
While livestreamed musical events can’t replace live concerts, he said, “I think that we are redefining our relationship to the audience during COVID time. We can’t perform live, so we are forced to come up with solutions.
“We’re doing the best we can to accommodate an audience and make a living,” he said.
Hurricane Laura battered southwestern Louisiana, making landfall Aug. 27 in Cameron Parish with 150 mph winds. In early October, Hurricane Delta made landfall in Cameron, pelting it and other parishes with rain and floodwaters in addition to high winds.
American Red Cross records through Oct. 9 showed that Laura destroyed more than 2,700 dwellings; Delta destroyed or damaged almost 300 homes in Calcasieu Parish.
Richard said he’s done a half-dozen streamed concerts himself, some of which worked better than others. He said quality issues affected some efforts adversely, but that the professional sound crew at the AcA elevated the “extremely high” quality of performances that will be presented Saturday.
“We had three cameras set up at AcA and a competent crew. There is an infrastructure at AcA that made this very high quality,” he said.