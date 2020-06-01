Legal representation for the man accused of murdering a Lafayette Police officer is in turmoil after the lead defense lawyer, Stephen Singer, separated from the nonprofit organization handling the case.
Singer on May 14 was terminated from the Louisiana Capital Assistance Center, which represents indigent defendants in death penalty cases, according to the organization’s filing in the case last week. The filing, which suggests that Singer’s departure was acrimonious, requests that Judge Jules Edward determine who is now representing the defendant, Ian Howard.
Howard signed a retainer agreement with Singer, who sent the agreement to the capital assistance center, according to the filing. The capital assistance center acknowledges Howard’s right to discharge representation appointed through the public defender system, but the organization wants the judge to ensure Howard has knowingly done so.
The reasons for Singer’s departure were not immediately clear Monday. The move follows the state public defender’s board decision to redirect about $335,000 from contracted nonprofits to district offices, but strong language in the filing suggests other circumstances at play.
The organization has ruled out working alongside Singer, “given the circumstances of the termination of Mr. Singer’s employment from LCAC, subsequent events between Mr. Singer and LCAC, the posture of the case, the needs of the client and the difficulties foreseen in any co-working relationship,” the filing states.
The filing goes on to say that working with Singer “would also prove unworkable for the staff of the LCAC and the office itself,” and that the organization “absolutely will not co-work this or any other case with Steve Singer.”
Elliott Brown, a capital assistance center lawyer who worked with Singer on the Howard case, said the organization will not comment beyond the filing. Singer declined comment.
The shakeup comes at a critical moment for Howard, who is pleading not guilty by reason of insanity in two related cases involving the shooting of four people — including Lafayette Police Cpl. Michael Middlebrook, the lone fatality — at a Lafayette convenience store on the night of Oct. 1, 2017.
The cuts to nonprofit public defense contractors eliminated money for mental health experts reviewing Howard’s case, prompting the capital assistance center to request a trial delay in the first case. That trial, on three attempted murder charges involving the non-fatal victims, had been firmly scheduled for next month after Edwards allowed multiple previous delays to allow the defense to investigate Howard’s mental health history.
But there remains “a substantial amount of work” for defense experts and no money to pay them, according to the center.
The judge allowed for another delay, and the first trial is now scheduled for Nov. 9. Howard is expected to be separately tried in the Middlebrook case some time thereafter. While the cases are technically separate, the capital assistance center is handling both because they stem from the series of incidents, and District Attorney Keith Stutes’ office is seeking the death penalty in the Middlebrook case.
Howard’s lawyers have acknowledged that he shot all four victims. The first two were civilians that Howard shot with his own gun, and the second two, including Middlebrook, were responding officers who he shot with the store manager’s gun. But Howard’s lawyers, citing his schizoaffective disorder, say he was unable to tell the difference from right and wrong on the night of the shooting.