A number of churches and other organizations are opening their doors Tuesday evening in anticipation of the lowest temperatures of the year.
With lows expected in the mid-20s, the following shelters will be open, according to 232-HELP/Louisiana 211:
- Freedom World Church will be open Tuesday and Wednesday; 212 Delord St., Lafayette: also seeking donations of food, blankets, coats
- St. Joseph’s Shelter for mmen and women seeking shelter need to arrive by 5 p.m.; 425 St. John St., Lafayette
- Salvation Army accepting men. You should arrive for dinner between 4 and 5 p.m. for the rest of this week; will accept until at capacity (50 beds); 212 Sixth St., Lafayette: also seeking donations of blankets and coats
- Outreach Center is taking in families; 625 N. University Ave.; Accepting families no later than 7 p.m. and allowed to stay until 7 a.m.
- Iberia Homeless Shelter, accepting men 24 hours a day; after 6 p.m. those seeking shelter need to call 337-369-9900; 307 Robertson St., New Iberia
- The Refinery Mission accepting men. Ring bell if door is locked; 704 W. South St., Opelousas