Garden covered in frost cloth

Ashley Smith of The Plant Gallery says the best way to protect plants from a hard freeze is to cover them with frost cloth, making sure the ends of the material reach the ground. Weigh down the ends with something heavy to keep the cloth from blowing off.

A number of churches and other organizations are opening their doors Tuesday evening in anticipation of the lowest temperatures of the year. 

With lows expected in the mid-20s, the following shelters will be open, according to 232-HELP/Louisiana 211:

  • Freedom World Church will be open Tuesday and Wednesday; 212 Delord St., Lafayette: also seeking donations of food, blankets, coats
  • St. Joseph’s Shelter for mmen and women seeking shelter need to arrive by 5 p.m.; 425 St. John St., Lafayette
  • Salvation Army accepting men. You should arrive for dinner between 4 and 5 p.m. for the rest of this week; will accept until at capacity (50 beds); 212 Sixth St., Lafayette: also seeking donations of blankets and coats
  • Outreach Center is taking in families; 625 N. University Ave.; Accepting families no later than 7 p.m. and allowed to stay until 7 a.m.
  • Iberia Homeless Shelter, accepting men 24 hours a day; after 6 p.m. those seeking shelter need to call 337-369-9900; 307 Robertson St., New Iberia
  • The Refinery Mission accepting men. Ring bell if door is locked; 704 W. South St., Opelousas
View comments