Coast guard stock

The Coast Guard is searching for a man who fell into the Gulf 75 nautical miles off Vermilion Bay Wednesday.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans was notified at 6:26 a.m. by workers at the Eugene Island 331 platform of a 54-year-old man entering the water from Renaissance Offshore's Eugene Island 331 platform into the Gulf of Mexico.

Involved in the search are:

  • Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin aircrew
  • Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew
  • Coast Guard Cutter Mako boat crew
  • Platform operators

The cause of the incident is under investigation, the Coast Guard said.

View comments