The Coast Guard is searching for a man who fell into the Gulf 75 nautical miles off Vermilion Bay Wednesday.
Coast Guard Sector New Orleans was notified at 6:26 a.m. by workers at the Eugene Island 331 platform of a 54-year-old man entering the water from Renaissance Offshore's Eugene Island 331 platform into the Gulf of Mexico.
Involved in the search are:
- Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin aircrew
- Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew
- Coast Guard Cutter Mako boat crew
- Platform operators
The cause of the incident is under investigation, the Coast Guard said.