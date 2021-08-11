David Cheramie, who has led Vermilionville and the Bayou Vermilion District for a decade, could be terminated in a special meeting Wednesday by the governing body that oversees the living folklife park and bayou cleanup operations.
The nine-member board of commissioners called for a special meeting to discuss the CEO's termination following an investigation into staff complaints against Cheramie. The meeting, which will take place at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday online via Zoom, is open to the public.
Four board members — Mark Wiltz, Calvin Leger, David Eaton and Holden Hoggatt — called for the special meeting, board president Tommy Michot said.
The legislative body for the park and district operations, which are funded by a property tax, has been split between longer-serving members and those who were appointed last summer after some commissioners tried to block a public statement by Vermilionville staff condemning systemic racism following George Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police.
Commissioners hired an attorney earlier this year to investigate claims against Cheramie, and they were briefed on the outcome of the investigation during an executive session last month.
Michot said the complaints against Cheramie, which have not been made public, come from exit interviews with former employees and questioning of current employees by a human resource manager hired last year. Among the allegations include gender-related pay disparities and age-related jokes.
The attorney presented three options to the board of commissioners during an executive session last month, Michot said.
"She gave us three options as to how to move forward: disciplinary measures versus a performance improvement plan versus termination," Michot said. "Four of the board members have taken it upon themselves to call for a special meeting to discuss and vote on termination of the CEO."
Michot said he was leaning toward a performance improvement plan for Cheramie, who he said has done good work over the last decade for the district and park.
"I think we've made a lot of progress, Bayou Vermilion District has, under his leadership," Michot said. "Of course there's been some setbacks in the last few years starting with the flood of 2016 and then COVID in the last couple of years. It's put a strain on everything just like it has for everyone everywhere."
Cheramie declined to comment for this story.
His son, Martin Cheramie, has put a call out on social media for the public to show support during Wednesday's meeting.
"Imagine Vermilionville without David as its leader," Martin Cheramie wrote. "Is this what we want to see from our local public institutions? What will Acadiana Culture Day be without David’s leadership? And Creole Culture Day and Native American Culture Day?"
David Cheramie's termination is the only item on the agenda for Wednesday's meeting. Those who wish to voice support or opposition can send comments via email to communications@bayouvermiliondistrict.org before 4:15 p.m. Wednesday.