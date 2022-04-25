Saturday is a big day for Downtown Lafayette, not just because it's the site of Festival International de Louisiane on Wednesday through Sunday, but because a property tax that funds the Downtown Development Authority is up for a renewal.
It's a small election. Only 634 voters registered in five Lafayette precincts are eligible to vote on the 15-mill tax that is expected to generate $447,840 this year for the DDA. If approved, the tax will be collected for 15 years before going back to voters.
Early voting ended Sunday with only 80 votes cast, according to Charlene Menard, Lafayette Parish Registrar of Voters. That's a 12.6% turnout. It's not unusuall to have very low turnout when there's only a single item on the ballot and it's not a parishwide or citywide issue.
Most of the money generated by the tax is spent on operations, which includes salaries and benfits, office supplies and such, DDA CEO Anita Begnaud said Monday.
"The organization uses the resources to fund the staff to create projects, studies and plans," she said, "to support the development of downtown and to advocate for other streams of funding to get other things done."
For instance, staff successfully lobbied Lafayette Consolidated Government leaders this year for $12.5 million in drainage improvements, Begnaud said.
Money generated by the property tax, she said, also may be used for supplemental services, business development and marketing and capital/project development.
Those uses include supplementing litter abatement on weekends after events, grant programs to support small businesses and small-scale maintenance and improvement projects like public art (murals) and painting the "sit rails" surrounding landscaping. she said.
Outdoor seating in front of some Downtown businesses has been provided by the DDA and more is planned, Begnaud said, including in front of the Evangeline Apartments on Jefferson Street, which is coming this year.
When voters originally approved the property tax in 1993 by 80% to 20%, they approved a 10-mill tax. Upon renewal in 2007, it had risen to 10.91 mills. Today, the DDA collects 15 mills, which it hopes to continue collecting for the next 15 years.
"No one's tax bill is going up if this is renewed," Begnaud said.
Fluctuations in property assessments, she said, allow tax-collecting agencies such as DDA to increase or decrease the millage to bring in the same amount of money each year.
"The last few years it's gone up because assessment have gone down," Begnaud said. "It's fluctuated a number of times over the last 30 years."
If the renewal is rejected, the DDA has time to return it to the ballot later this year. The tax expires Dec. 31.