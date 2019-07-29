A fire that started in the kitchen has left two pets dead.
It happened around 9 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Benman Road in Scott.
According to investigators, a resident was cooking dinner when grease from the pot ignited, spreading to the cabinets. He attempted to extinguish the fire before calling 911.
When fire officials arrived at the home, heavy flames were coming from the windows. Fire officials say it took about 10 minutes to get the fire under control.
The home owner was not injured but his dog and cat both died in the fire. Red Cross was contacted.
Lafayette, Duson and Judice Fire Departments assisted the Scott Fire Department.