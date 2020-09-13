After narrowly losing an appeal last month, the St. Martin Parish Council unanimously voted Sept. 1 to take its lawsuit against a Lake Martin business to the state's highest court.
St. Martin Parish President Chester Cedars said local government is bringing the suit to the Louisiana Supreme Court because of its responsibility to protect the natural resource for wildlife and recreational users.
"The issues remain the same," Cedars said. "We believe that the arguments and position that the parish government raised before the trial court and the arguments and position urged before the Third Circuit were not properly addressed by the Court of Appeal."
The state Supreme Court can choose whether to hear the case.
The Louisiana Third Circuit Court of Appeal in a 3-2 decision upheld a district court's 2019 ruling to allow Bryan Champagne's swamp tour businesses to continue operating on the shore of Lake Martin, which violates local zoning law.
Although not directly related, the litigation between the parish government and the business owner has had a ripple effect that's prompted outcry from activists and limited public access to the lake.
Private land owners and local and state government entities have expressed concern over liabilities and responsibilities at the lake since 16th Judicial District Judge Keith Comeaux denied the parish's petition for injunctive relief against the businesses, Champagne's Cajun Swamp Tours and the Wharf on Lake Martin.
Earlier this year, the lake's public boat launch closed after land owners couldn't come to an agreement with parish and state leaders.
"Parish government's objective is to come to a solution that will allow there to be public access to the lake," Cedars said. "Other parties have legitimate interests they wish to protect as landowners. I get that, and I respect that."
Champagne had applied for and received the necessary permits to construct and expand his businesses, even though they are in violation of parish zoning ordinances that prohibit construction on the levee side of the lake. The parish has argued those approvals were a clerical mistake. Even so, Champagne's rights would be violated by the parish's injunction, according to Comeaux's ruling.
Three out of five state appeals judges agreed with the lower district's ruling in an August opinion; the two judges who disagreed published a dissenting opinion, in which they called out the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries for not intervening to preserve the body of water the office is tasked with maintaining.
"I recently had a long conversation with Wildlife and Fisheries, who are now portraying an acute interest in trying to get access to the lake resolved," Cedars said. "We don't have jurisdiction over the lake that is legislatively vested with Wildlife and Fisheries, so the only course of action St. Martin Parish government can have is to enforce its zoning ordinance, and that's what we've done."