Lafayette city-parish officials have known for months a windfall of $85.5 million in federal COVID relief funds are coming to the city and parish. The administration even hired a consultant to help figure out how to spend the money.
But apparently City and Parish Council members weren't included in Mayor-President Josh Guillory's decisions. They learned Thursday when the agendas for next week's council meetings were published that Guillory is proposing an ordinance to amend the operating and capital budgets to increase revenues and spending in the current budget to accommodate the $85.5 million.
The money is part of the U.S. Treasury Department's Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, established by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The money is to be used to help local governments recover from the coronavirus pandemic.
The city of Lafayette will receive $38.25 million and the parish will receive $47.46 million, Chief Financial Officer Lorrie Toups said.
Lafayette Consolidated Government received the first half of the money, Jamie Angelle, chief communications officer, said last week.
The City and Parish Councils are expected to vote on a joint introductory ordinance July 20 amending the current fiscal year's operating and capital budget by increasing revenues and expenditures in the amount of $85.7 million in recovery relief, the combined amount the city and parish governments will receive.
"We are still working on the list of projects that it could possibly be used for," Angelle wrote in an email July 7. "We hope to have that list available the same night as budget introduction so that it can be included in the FY 2021-2022 budget."
Mayor-President Josh Guillory will present his proposed 2021-2022 budget, for the year beginning Nov. 1, at a joint City and Parish Council meeting at 5:15 p.m. July 20.
City Councilman Glenn Lazard said Thursday Guillory's administration has not asked his opinion on how to spend the COVID relief money nor has he seen the administration's list of proposed projects or uses.
Lazard and City Councilman Pat Lewis are hosting a town hall meeting at 6 p.m. July 21 in the auditorium of Building C at the Clifton Chenier Center, 220 W. Willow St., Lafayette. Only two council members are hosting the event, he said, to avoid a quorum which would violate the state's open meetings law.
Those attending the town hall will learn what the federal relief money can be used for and may offer ideas on how they would like to see the money spent. Lazard said he will take residents' suggestions to the administration.
"This is a golden opportunity for us to make a difference in addressing some crucial issues in our community," Lazard said.
There are serious infrastructure needs in the northern part of the city, Lazard said, as well as in the downtown area. His district also can use money for economic development projects, he said.
The federal relief, according to a May 10 fact sheet by the Treasury Department, is "to support the immediate pandemic response, bring back jobs, and lay the groundwork for a strong and equitable recovery."
The money may be used to support public health efforts, address negative economic impacts; replace government funds lost due to the pandemic; provide "premium pay" to essential workers; and invest in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.