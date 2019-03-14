One Acadiana family experienced a flu-related death, and now they’re warning everyone to be prepared and take precautions. Nick Blanchard was just 32 when the flu took his life last week, according to KATC.
Flu season is coming to an end, but even as cases decline, they’re still deadly. The CDC reports Louisiana is among 21 states that continue to have high activity of the virus this week.
“It was really devastating, still is,” says Ken Blanchard, who watched his son progress from feverish, to infected to a point of no return in a matter of days.
“The bacterial infection compromised the heart and during the day Friday they told us he only had 20 percent use of his heart, and that night he passed away,” says Blanchard.
