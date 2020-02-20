The history of La Place neighborhood will be recognized and celebrated with a heritage walk starting at 9 a.m. Friday. Created in 1856, La Place is the location of the first subdivision to be developed after the development of downtown Lafayette.
Situated across West Congress Street near downtown, the La Place neighborhood holds a wealth of local history, including the first school in Lafayette to offer academic classes to African Americans (in 1903), the first African-American Catholic Church (built in 1911), Lafayette’s first all-black baseball team, and “The Block,” which was the center of commercial, residential and social life for African-American and Creole populations throughout most of the 20th century.
Beginning 9 a.m. at the Saint Paul Church rectory building, the walk will feature music by the Soul Express Brass Band, the unveiling of historic signage and historical information at each site with French translation provided by the Council for the Development of French in Louisiana. This event is made possible by the Lafayette Preservation Commission, Saint Paul Catholic Church, Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Development and Planning Department, the city and parish council offices and the mayor-president’s office.
“I am thrilled to see the rich African-American history of this Lafayette neighborhood being celebrated, especially during Black History Month," said Carlis Harvin,
LCG Chief of Minority Affairs. "By recognizing the importance of the La Place neighborhood and passing on its history, we are able to appreciate the struggles and triumphs of those who came before us while working toward a better future.”