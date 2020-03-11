Youngsville resident Donnie Laing, Jr., 39, pleaded guilty this week to running a million-dollar Ponzi scheme through a sham company, which he operated with the help of a former U.S. congressman identified in court documents as “Individual A.”
Individual A lives in northeast Louisiana and is well-known in Monroe, according to a federal grand jury indictment in November. The victims primarily live and work in northeast Louisiana.
Laing operated the scheme between April 2018 and October 2018, soliciting nine investor payments totaling $1.2 million. Laing on Monday pleaded guilty to one of nine counts of wire fraud that he was charged with. The plea agreement was not immediately available.
The investments were ostensibly for Capital Energy Investments L.L.C., which Laing fashioned as an oil and gas exploration equipment company. Laing lured multiple victims with fake contracts and business proposals, and used their investments for his own purposes, prosecutors say.
Laing set up the phony business in February 2017 with a Breaux Bridge address, according to the indictment.
Laing faces a maximum 20-year prison sentence and fine of up to $2.4 million.