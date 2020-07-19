The comunity reacted over the weekend to the announcement Friday by Mayor-President Josh Guillory that four recreation centers, all in predominantly Black neighborhoods in north Lafayette, will be closed and 37 parks and recreation department employees will lose their jobs to budget cuts.
More than 200 Lafayette residents gathered at 6 p.m. Sunday at Heymann Park to discuss the issue, including Lafayette city and parish council members and Sen. Gerald Boudreaux.
The Domingue Recreation Center on Mudd Street, Heymann Park Recreation Center on South Orange Street, J. Carlton James Activity Center on Aster Drive and George Bowles Activity Center on Dawn Street in Pa Davis Park are slated for closure in the new fiscal year that begins Nov. 1.
Guillory also said 37 Lafayette Consolidated Government employees in parks and recreation will lose their jobs effective Aug. 14.
Parks and recreation, he said, receives a $3.5 million subsidy from tax dollars because it does not generate enough money to “cover overspending and low revenue brought on by years of neglect."
The day after the closings were announced, Lafayette NAACP President Marja Broussard created a petition Saturday calling for Guillory to reconsider.
Another petition, created by a local organization called Cultural Crossroads, calls on the Lafayette City and Parish Councils to use money generated by the Culture Recreation Entertainment Arts Tourism initiative to keep the centers open.
On Saturday, Guillory's office released a statement saying he would like to see the centers reopened using innovative and creative solutions.
"We can improve the physical structures of these recreation centers and provide exciting new programs for our children, youth and families," Guillory said in the statement. "These changes, however, will require us to take bold new steps to find new sources of funding so that these dreams can come true.
"We will need to look at options like: naming rights for some of our centers; public-private partnerships, grant-funding, corporate and non-profit partnerships. LCG welcomes your ideas, your support and your partnership."
Several councilmen, including Parish Councilman A.B. Rubin and City Councilman Glenn Lazard, expressed disappointment Friday that the closures were all in their districts on the city's north side.
Lazard said the community centers are used for a variety of activities year-round. They're in neighborhoods where people walk and ride bikes to the centers.
In May and June, Guillory announced the layoff of 101 employees and 20% budget cuts. He closed the Heymann Performing Arts Center, Lafayette Science Museum, Acadiana Nature Center and several centers for the elderly. Long-time parks and recreation director Gerald Boudreaux retired in June because of the pending cuts to his department.
Guillory said he inherited an $18 million deficit in the city general fund for 2019-20 and LCG is forecast to lose another $10 million due to business closures ordered to contain the coronavirus coupled with depressed energy prices and layoffs in that sector.
The budget will be presented Tuesday, and the issue of the recreation centers will likely be raised in public comments. The first budget review joint meeting is at 1 p.m. July 28.
Both councils meeting jointly will address Guillory's proposed parks and recreation budget at 1 p.m. Aug. 6.